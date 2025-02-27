Iran, Saudi FMs discuss regional issues ahead of OIC meeting

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed regional developments ahead of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting, Iranian state media IRNA reported.

This appears to be important to Iran because of the focus of the talks received in Iranian state media.

By contrast, the media in the Gulf was more circumspect. Arab News noted that “Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, the two officials discussed regional developments and efforts made with regard to them.

Iran likely sees Saudi Arabia as important because of the opportunity to reach out to the Trump administration via Riyadh. Iran and Saudi Arabia flag together (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The US recently imposed a number of sanctions on Iranian entities involved in the trade of oil. In addition, the US has sanctioned six entities linked to Iran’s drone program and ballistic missile program.

Iran has done other outreach to the Gulf recently, including hosting the Emir of Qatar.

Iran hopes that Doha can also help it in discussions with Washington. Iran appears to want to back away from provoking the US to do more against Tehran.

Reviewing the latest developments in the Middle East

Iranian state media said that the foreign ministers of each country "reviewed the latest developments in the region and exchanged views on the agenda for the upcoming OIC foreign ministers’ meeting, which is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.”

The report noted that the OIC is "a 57-member organization aimed at strengthening solidarity among Islamic countries, is expected to address critical issues affecting the Muslim world, including political, economic, and security challenges."

Iran and Saudi Arabia reconciled over the last two years. China and Iraq have backed this reconciliation.

Riyadh used to be very openly opposed to Iran’s actions in the region, including Iran’s backing of the Houthis.

In the last years, Saudi Arabia has been watching carefully the developments as Iran has provoked a crisis in the region and as Iran has lost out in Syria after the fall of the Assad regime.