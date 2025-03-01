No current talks for second phase of ceasefire, Hamas spokesman says

Hamas said on Saturday that it rejected Israel's "formulation" of extending the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza, on the day the first stage of the deal was set to expire.

The group's spokesperson Hazem Qassem also told Al-Araby TV there were no current talks for a second ceasefire phase in Gaza with the group.

Israel wanted first phase extension by 42 days

Two Egyptian security sources had told Reuters the day before that Hamas disagreed with the plan to extend the first phase of the hostage deal and wanted to proceed with the second phase. The Israeli delegation went to Cairo and wanted to reach a deal to extend its first phase for an additional six weeks.

An official told The Jerusalem Post that such an extension would involve the release of four male hostages – who are all fathers – and others who are critically wounded, in exchange for prolonging the ceasefire during Ramadan. Israelis demonstrate for the remaining hostages in Hamas captivity to return home, February 22, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The terrorist organization called on mediators and the international community to pressure Israel to "fully commit to its role to the agreement" and to immediately enter the second phase."

The first phase of the ceasefire deal expires on Saturday, but no official statements have been made by either side regarding formally returning to combat.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.