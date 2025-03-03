Mismanagement and plunging rial spur Iran to remove economy minister

Iran’s parliament on Sunday impeached Economy Minister Abdolnasser Hemmati by a vote of 182 to 91, amid mounting concerns over the crashing rial and accusations of mismanagement.

The dismissal comes just six months after President Masoud Pezeshkian’s government took office, intensifying the debate over the nation’s deepening economic crisis.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf announced that the decision was driven by widespread dissatisfaction with the handling of the economy, which has suffered under heavy international sanctions and a series of domestic challenges.

The value of the rial has plummeted dramatically—from 32,000 to the dollar in 2015 to 584,000 to the dollar at the time of Pezeshkian’s inauguration and, most recently, to 930,000 rials per dollar in exchange shops across Tehran.

President Pezeshkian defended Hemmati during the proceedings, emphasizing that the government is engaged in a difficult battle with the West over issues including Iran’s nuclear program. “Our focus must be on unity and cooperation to counter these challenges,” Pezeshkian said, urging Parliament to rally around a common strategy despite the economic turmoil. IRANIAN PRESIDENT Masoud Pezeshkian attends a news conference in Tehran last week. At a cultural event, he was told not to read poetry in Azerbaijani, says the writer. (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Issues 'not solely the fault of the government'

During the impeachment debate, lawmaker Mohammad Qasim Osmani argued that rising inflation and currency devaluation were not solely the fault of the current government or Parliament.

He pointed to a budget deficit inherited from the previous administration and recent geopolitical events that had eroded public confidence, prompting many Iranians to convert their savings into foreign currency, thereby worsening the devaluation.

Hemmati, who served for five months, acknowledged the difficult economic climate, noting a 10% reduction in inflation during his tenure.

However, he admitted that inflation remained high at 35% and cautioned that stabilizing the economy would take time despite ongoing efforts.