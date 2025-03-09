If the Houthis restart attacks on Israel, can they be deterred? - analysis

The Iran-backed Houthis have been issuing more statements in recent days, threatening to resume their attacks on Israel. These could include strikes against shipping or firing long-range missiles and drones.
The Houthis changed their tactics over the past year and a half, and they have an array of weapons.
The Houthis have not been deterred in the past. In fact, several rounds of IAF long-range airstrikes did not deter them from attacking Israel.
Even though the Houthis were not deterred, they might change their mind in the future based on how they view the Trump administration and their sense of what might happen if they continue to attack ships. For now, they are only threatening, but they are indicating that they could renew the attacks soon.
Warning of regional war
Meanwhile, the Iranians, who are backing the Houthis, continue to warn that a regional war could erupt. This comes as Qatar has also warned against attacks on Iran. Furthermore, Iran is conducting a naval drill with China and Russia.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi “says Iran will respond very strongly and in a fully proportionate and balanced manner if attacked,” Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iran’s official news agency, reported over the weekend. “[Araghchi] has warned that Israel is attempting to provoke a war in the region and involve its primary ally, the United States, in military conflict with the Islamic Republic.”Araghchi made his comments in an interview in Saudi Arabia. Clearly, this is messaging for the region. Saudi Arabia is also concerned about a Houthi escalation.
“I think that the threat of war against Iran is a threat that is just talked about,” IRNA quoted Araghchi as saying.“Implementing this threat would be a very big danger and would turn into a widespread fire in the region.”“I believe that if an attack on Iran were to take place, this attack could turn into a widespread fire in the region; not that we will do that,” he added. “It is Israel’s desire to involve the other countries in the region in a war.”