US warns citizens against travel to Pakistan due to terror threats

Islamabad -- The United States has updated its travel advisory for Pakistan, urging American citizens to reconsider visiting the country due to an increased risk of terrorism and potential armed conflict. The US State Department issued the warning on Friday, highlighting security concerns in regions such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where extremist groups remain active and continue to orchestrate attacks.

"Terrorism and ongoing violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilians, as well as local military and police targets," the advisory stated. It further cautioned that "terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities."The advisory noted that US diplomats and diplomatic facilities in Pakistan have been targeted in the past. Due to persistent security threats, the US government imposes travel restrictions on its personnel in Pakistan, requiring special authorization for movement outside Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. The government has limited capacity to assist US citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Pakistan-administered Azad Kashmir, and most remote areas.Escalating Security Concerns

An ambulance carries the injured to the hospital, after a blast in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan July 30, 2023. (credit: Rescue 1122/Handout via REUTERS)

Terror index rising

The latest warning follows a series of violent incidents in Pakistan, including a recent suicide bombing in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, that killed 18 people, including five soldiers. The attack was one of many that have contributed to the country’s deteriorating security situation.

In February 2025, the US Embassy in Islamabad issued a security alert citing credible threats against Faisal Mosque, after videos circulated online allegedly showing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group marking their presence in the mosque's courtyard. In response, the embassy restricted US employees from visiting the site and advised citizens to avoid large gatherings and leave unsafe locations immediately.

Pakistan has recently climbed to second place in the 2025 Global Terrorism Index (GTI), reflecting a surge in violence across the country. According to the 2024 GTI report, Pakistan experienced 1,099 terrorist attacks last year, resulting in 1,081 fatalities—a 45% increase from the previous year. Fatalities linked to TTP attacks alone have doubled since 2023. Beyond the threat of terrorism, the US advisory warned that political demonstrations and protests in Pakistan require government permits, and individuals attending them may attract scrutiny from security forces. Some US citizens have been detained for participating in protests or for sharing content critical of Pakistani authorities on social media. The advisory also noted that internet and mobile services are frequently disrupted, particularly during periods of unrest. Given these risks, the US State Department strongly advises its citizens to stay informed, exercise caution, and reconsider travel to Pakistan unless necessary.