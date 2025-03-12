No talks of normalization between Israel and Lebanon, source tells 'Post'

There are currently no discussions about normalization between Israel and Lebanon, a source familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post.

The statement came after an Israeli political official told reporters that “discussions with Lebanon regarding the land border are part of a broad and comprehensive plan. We want to continue the momentum and achieve normalization with Lebanon."

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced that it had succeeded in brokering an agreement between Israel and Lebanon to discuss 13 disputed points along the land border, as well as the five fixed points where Israel currently operates in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli political source added, "Just as Lebanon has claims regarding the borders, so do we. We will discuss these matters."

However, "It will take weeks before these talks begin, and even then, it is unclear whether they will reach agreements," a source familiar with the details of the talks between the two countries told The Post.

Resolution 1701

Following briefings from Israeli officials, a denial also came from the office of the President of Lebanon, who stated that "the establishment of three working groups, tasked with resolving the disputed points with Israel, is merely a complement to the implementation of Resolution 1701—this does not mean direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel. The claims that these committees are a first step toward a peace agreement are incorrect."

A source familiar with the details of the talks between the two countries told The Post, "Israel's statements on normalization harms the chances of reaching an agreement on the land border. Critics of the Lebanese government will use these statements to attack the administration, and therefore, such remarks only harm the chances of advancing anything."