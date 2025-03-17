A complex, asymmetric war: US continues airstrikes on Houthis - analysis

US Central Command put out a video overnight between March 16 and March 17 showing continued attacks on the Houthis in Yemen.

The US began delivering strikes over the weekend and is now stepping them up. The goal is to prevent the Houthis from attacking ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis have claimed to target a US aircraft carrier and other ships with missiles. The Houthis clearly intend to continue attacks. Therefore, the US is also continuing strikes.

The Houthis claimed overnight that there were attacks against the city of Hodeidah on the coast. It should be recalled that Israel also struck Hodeidah in response to months of Houthi attacks. The attacks on Hodeidah did not deter the Houthis in the past. The US had downplayed Houthi threats of retaliation, and US officials say they are ready to keep up the pressure.

According to Al-Ain media in the UAE, which relied on reports from Yemen, two strikes took place Monday in Hodeidah. The same report said the US strikes have targeted “Houthi bases, command centers, and missile defense sites to protect US shipping in the region and restore freedom of navigation.”

The report noted that the Houthis have said they will resume attacks on ships this week. “On Sunday and Monday, the Houthis in Yemen claimed responsibility for two attacks against a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, asserting that they would also target US cargo ships. This was in retaliation for US strikes on Yemen that killed 53 people, according to the Houthi health ministry,” the report said. A ship fires missiles at an undisclosed location, after U.S. President Donald Trump launched military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video released on March 15, 2025. (credit: US CENTRAL COMMAND/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi called on his supporters to take to the streets on Monday. The US has threatened to hold Iran responsible for the Houthis acts. Iran has distanced itself from the Houthis.

US officials have been speaking on various media to explain the attacks. It is clear that this is a broad and deep policy of the Trump administration, and the administration expects success here. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said over the weekend, "I want to be very clear, this campaign is about freedom of navigation and restoring deterrence.”

Freedom of navigation has been a US policy for more than 100 years. It was a key element of US President Woodrow Wilson’s fourteen points at the end of the First World War.

An asymmetric type of war

The war on the coast of Yemen is a complex and asymmetric type of war. The US has tremendous naval assets in the region. The Houthis have ballistic missiles and drones. For instance, the Houthis have already claimed to target a US carrier using up to 18 ballistic missiles and a drone. Iran Ellis Jones, who tracks the US naval activity and actions in the region, put out an important post on X illustrating the naval assets the US has in the region.

Off the coast of Yemen, his post indicated were the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman as well as the USS Gettysburg, USS The Sullivans, USS Stout, and USS Jason Dunham. The USNS Arctic is also with the carrier group. The Gettysburg is a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser while the Sullivans, Stout, and Jason Dunham are Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyers.

The Jason Dunham is the latest of the three destroyers to put to sea, she was commissioned in 2010. This provides the US with serious firepower to deal with the Houthis. However, the question will remain, as time goes on, whether this is enough. The Truman has a new commander as well. The former commander, Captain Dave Snowden, was removed in February after a collision with a merchant ship off the coast of Egypt, USNI reported. He was replaced by Captain Christophe ‘Chowdah’ Hill.