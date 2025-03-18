US gov't offers $15 million reward for providing crucial Houthi tips

The US State Department says it will provide $15 million to anyone who can provide an informational tip on those financing the Houthis, the department's Rewards for Justice X/Twitter account shared on Monday.

Those with information on Houthi financiers, their associates, or their financial networks can send tips to the US Department of State via Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp, or their Tor-based tip line.

“Ansarallah (Houthis) has launched multiple attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea, killing civilians and forcing rerouting of maritime traffic,” they wrote. “These Iranian-trained and armed terrorists have also attempted hijackings and launched shore-to-ship missiles against vessels from US and allied countries.”

US strikes in Yemen

On Monday, the US carried out targeted strikes against the Houthis in Yemen’s capital city, Sana’a, including sites such as the Al-Habashi Iron Factory and areas south of the presidential compound. HOUTHI MILITARY spokesman Yahya Saree delivers a statement during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen, earlier this month. The writer asks: ‘The Houthis are still acting on Iran’s behalf, but frankly, how much are they really contributing to Iran?’ (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched attacks along international shipping routes in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas War.

The slogan of the Yemen-based Houthis is "God is the Greatest. Death to America. Death to Israel. A Curse Upon the Jews. Victory to Islam."

Seth J. Frantzman and Shir Perets contributed to this report.