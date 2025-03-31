Egypt may be violating Israel peace with Sinai military buildup

Israel has recently observed a military buildup by Egypt in the Sinai Peninsula, according to a security source who spoke with reporters on Monday.

"Egypt has deployed forces beyond the permitted quota, expanded port facilities, and extended runways at airports," the source said. The source added that all these actions are in violation of the peace agreement.

Regarding the entry of Egyptian forces beyond the permitted quota, Israeli security officials emphasized that "such actions are reversible - it is not a problem to pull tanks back."

'Israel will tolerate Egyptian violations,' security source says

The security source emphasized that Israel is committed to maintaining the peace agreement and will not alter its deployment along the border. However, the source also added, "Israel will not accept the situation and will not tolerate violations from Cairo."

Israel is currently in discussions with both Cairo and Washington on the matter. The source underscored, "Washington is responsible for upholding the peace agreement and must ensure it is implemented as written." Waving national colorful flag of Israel and national flag of Egypt (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

So far, Israel has refrained from commenting on Egypt's military buildup, aside from some rare statements.

In February, Israel’s Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter stated that Egypt's military buildup in Sinai is "intolerable." The ambassador added, "For a long time, this issue was pushed aside, but it’s continuing. This will be a topic we are going to put on the table—very soon and very firmly."