Qatar and Algeria sign air transport agreement to expand flight operations

Qatar and Algeria signed a new air transport agreement on Tuesday in Doha aimed at strengthening cooperation in civil aviation and increasing air traffic between the two countries.

The deal was signed by the transportation ministers of both nations and announced by Qatar’s Ministry of Transport.

Under the agreement, designated airlines from each country will be able to operate an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights.

The move is expected to boost commercial ties and enhance connectivity, allowing greater flexibility for carriers and facilitating trade and tourism between Qatar and Algeria.

The meeting also included discussions on broader cooperation in the transportation sector. Officials explored opportunities to deepen collaboration on civil aviation operations and infrastructure, according to the ministry's statement.

This agreement is part of Qatar’s larger strategy to expand its international aviation network through bilateral partnerships.

Qatar pursuing new agreements

The country has been actively pursuing new air service agreements to support the growth of Qatar Airways and to position itself as a key global hub.

Qatar’s focus on global connectivity comes as the aviation industry continues to recover from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doha has emerged as a growing center for international air travel, with its national airline expanding routes to Africa, Asia, and beyond.