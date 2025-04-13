Yemeni gov't reportedly preparing 80,000 man assault on Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port

Yemen's government is reportedly preparing to launch a massive assault to recapture Hodeidah Port in western Yemen from the Houthis, according to a Friday report in Emirati state media.

Yemen's internationally recognized government is preparing to mass nearly 80,000 troops for what would be the largest offensive of the civil war, according to statements by Dr. Abdulaziz Sager, chairman of the Gulf Research Center based in Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

"To my best knowledge, there is a preparation of almost 80,000 soldiers from the legitimate Yemeni government in different locations in order to take over [Hodeidah]," Dr. Sager said.

80,000 soldiers would represent a majority of all non-Houthi forces in Yemen. This would constitute the largest offensive of the civil war and would also set the stage for an assault on the capital city Sana'a, which has been under Houthi control since 2014. Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, hold weapons to mark the annual al-Quds Day on the last Friday of Ramadan, in Sana'a, Yemen, March 28, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Airstrikes paving the way

Emirati state newspaper, The National, reported on Friday that renewed airstrikes on the Houthis generally, but in particular on Hodeidah, had helped pave the way for an upcoming assault, with reports indicating that strikes had killed several key Houthis.

Hodeidah is considered one of Yemen's key ports and was a major source of food imports before the war.

Dr. Sager pointed to the meeting between US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla and the Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Sagheer Hamoud Ahmed Aziz in Saudi Arabia last week. Kurilla visited several Middle Eastern countries in the first week of April, including Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

He continued by saying that the US would be providing air cover and drone surveillance to the Yemeni government forces.

"I think we might be at the stage of counting down the end of the Houthis," Dr. Sager said. "They've had every chance for a political discussion and be a part of a government that would save Yemen from all this suffering."

He warned, however, that the assault on Hodeidah would face serious challenges in the form of international scrutiny.

UN intervention

The previous assault in 2018 involved a coalition of Yemeni, Saudi, and Emirati troops who encircled Hodeidah and began cutting off supplies to Houthi fighters trapped in the port city.

The UN and several states became concerned that this would lead to a deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Yemen, which would have led to a famine.

Significant pressure was applied to the coalition forces and the Houthis, leading to the signing of the 2018 Stockholm Agreement in which all military forces were to withdraw and allow for humanitarian corridors to be opened.

By at least 2019, the Houthis had violated this agreement with separatist troops present in Hodeidah; by 2021, they had retaken the entire city and expelled all non-Houthi forces.

Dr. Sager warned that any new assault on the port will be met with similar pressure and that due to the recent cuts to the American and British foreign aid budgets, it may be more difficult to prevent a humanitarian disaster.