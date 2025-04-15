Could Mossad kill IRGC air force chief to open up striking Iran nuke program?

With Israel concerned that the Trump administration may cut a weak new nuclear deal with Iran, one way out of such a scenario could be a theoretical Mossad operation that kills the key Iranian official who ordered 400 ballistic missiles fired on Israel in 2024, think tank sources conjectured to The Jerusalem Post.

The purpose of such a theoretical scenario would be to provoke the Islamic Republic into a new direct attack on the Jewish state, which could then be used as a new basis for a wide strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities even after a new nuclear deal would have been cut with Trump.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps air force chief, publicly declared his role in trying to harm Israel in multiple rounds of attacking it with around 400 ballistic missiles in 2024.

A number of Israeli and American officials even discussed his being assassinated in October 2024 as a potential Israeli response to Tehran’s second direct attack – though in the end, Jerusalem sufficed with destroying Iranian air defense and ballistic missile production capabilities.

Although Hajizadeh failed to kill Israelis, it was only through a monumental air defense effort by the US, Israel, and many other allies. Iranians carry a model of a missile during a celebration following the IRGC attack on Israel, in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Of course, there is still hope that the Trump administration can be convinced to either demand a deal, which truly cuts off the ayatollahs’ path to a nuclear bomb or to maintain the current maximum pressure campaign, said Institute for Science and International Security President David Albright to the Post.

According to Albright, “for the first time in years, maximum pressure is working, and it can be ramped up further. Moreover, the military option is credible. The Iranian regime is facing the prospect of its collapse.”

“Without concessions that go beyond JCPOA, it is better to keep increasing pressure. If the regime refuses to make these concessions, then it makes sense to carry out targeted destruction of key nuclear assets and capabilities, and perhaps certain leaders, with a threat to destroy far more, such as economic targets and leadership, if the regime moves to rebuild its nuclear sites or starts to build a nuclear weapon,” said Albright.

Trump must secure Iranian concessions

Former National Security Council chief Jacob Nagel echoed to the Post, saying that Trump should not get deep into negotiations with Iran, as it seems he is doing, unless he first secures most of the concessions needed to end its nuclear program.

Accordingly, both Nagel, who is currently a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, and Albright, agreed that the key is framing the process as an Iranian surrender of its nuclear program, with the negotiated details being more the timing of taking it apart and the timing of Iran receiving sanctions relief following its compliance.

But what if Trump does go forward with a deal that he frames as better than the 2015 JCPOA Iran nuclear deal, and which does have some advantages, but still leaves far too many loopholes for a country that is already far closer to crossing the nuclear threshold than it has ever been? An Iranian woman walks past an anti-Israel banner with a picture of Iranian missiles on a street in Tehran, Iran April 19, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Nagel warned that Trump’s current direction seems to be the “less for less” model nuclear deal in which “they want to carry out the model of interim confidence building measures.”

“Some of the 60% enriched uranium will be diluted for partial sanctions relief,” which, to the former NSC chief, smacks of giving away most of the US’s leverage over Iran without even returning to a weak JCPOA-style deal.

He cautioned, “If this is how it plays out, Israel’s chance to attack will disappear and then Iran will get stronger again.”

Nagel was pressed about specific theoretical concessions that Trump might seek from Iran that would fall short of an end to the nuclear program, such as shutting down or destroying the underground nuclear facility at Fordow.

“Fordow is not relevant, even if they destroyed it now, it would not be worth anything and destroying Natanz [Iran’s largest nuclear facility] would not be worth anything,” he responded.

Explaining all the other ways that Iran could move toward a nuclear weapon even without Fordow and Natanz, Nagel stated, “They have around 275 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, they have underground facilities, they have advanced centrifuges which enrich at 10 times the rate of the older models.”

“All they need is 500 advanced centrifuges, their weapons group, some missiles, and for sure they will eventually get to a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Questioned about what interim concessions, short of the end of the nuclear program, which is what Israel wants, would at least set Tehran back some, he responded, “At least if they dilute all 275 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, we would get a buffer of a few months until they would be able to re-enrich the uranium back to high levels, but ultimately that would not be enough” of a concession for Israel and the West to remain safe from a potential Iranian nuclear threat.

According to Albright, the most critical items Trump needs to get from Iran in the talks to make any real difference in its ability to acquire nuclear weapons, would be: “destruction of excess centrifuges, blending down of all 20 and 60 percent enriched uranium, demonstration of cooperation with the IAEA - and progress on issues of undeclared nuclear material and activities, before any sanctions relief.”

After those items are achieved, Albright would also push hard for Trump to close the Fordow facility to return to the initial limits and monitoring of the JCPOA nuclear deal, but for 20 years, not 10 years.

Further, he would recommend that Trump demand “ratification of Additional Protocol and Code 3.1, and demonstration of cooperation, such as providing access to key people and information relevant to Amad Plan.”

The Amad Plan was Iran’s code word for its clandestine nuclear weapons program from 1999-2003, prior to its discovery by the Mossad and the CIA.

Moreover, Albright said that not only should the limits on Iran’s nuclear program be extended for 20 years, but also the threat of the global snapback sanctions mechanism should be extended for 20 years.

Nagel’s formula for permanent nuclear disarmament of Iran is similar and requires wiping out all vestiges of uranium enrichment, weaponization activities, and the ballistic missile program (to the extent that it can in any way be adjusted to carry nuclear warheads.)

Former National Security Council chief Meir Ben Shabbat also has a similar stance for eliminating the nuclear program completely.

After all of this, Nagel said the toughest scenario would be if “Israel will need to act - but what if Trump says don’t act,” as opposed to not approving or nixing an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.