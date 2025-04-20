Rift between Israel, US benefits Iran, expert says

A division between Israel and the United States is the best thing that could happen to the Islamic Republic, Iran expert and researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) Beni Sabti said on Sunday.

He addressed the New York Times report published last week, which claimed US President Donald Trump blocked a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites in favor of negotiating a deal with Iran to limit its nuclear program.

“The Iranians are not talking about the leak that occurred, likely due to heavy censorship on the subject,” Sabti said.

"That indicates the information is likely true. Because when the Iranians strongly deny something and go out of their way to do so, it means they are standing firm on something. Now, they’re simply enjoying it and staying silent, because a rift between Israel and the United States is the best thing that could happen for them.”

According to Sabti, "Israel is pushing toward a certain path, and the United States has become Iran's advocate, blocking that path.

"In their eyes, it’s very important to highlight that the Trump administration is working for them, not against them. That’s why they’re positive about this approach. Even when they don’t speak, the very silence is a sign of agreement.”

According to Sabti, Iran’s posture has shifted since the US election. “For many weeks after Trump’s election, they felt fear. Prices rose, and there was psychological pressure on the regime. Now, the Iranians suddenly feel emboldened. And things aren’t as severe as they initially seemed.”

“Trump doesn’t speak against the regime itself at all, so they feel empowered and believe they can move forward with very minimal concessions,” Sabti noted.

From Iran’s perspective, Sabti concluded, the regime enters today’s negotiations “feeling that they have the upper hand.”

The Iranian public

At the same time, Sabti pointed to a disconnect between the regime and the Iranian public. “Of course, the public doesn’t enjoy this at all. From the public’s perspective, the regime needs to be destroyed, bombed, and the nuclear facilities attacked, not just minimal steps. The regime is the problem from the public’s point of view.”