Iran optimistic for 'golden year' of cooperation with China amid US negotiations - analysis

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing this week and spoke with optimism about Iran-China relations. The two countries have grown increasingly closer in recent years.

This comes as Iran is also involved in talks over a deal with the US. Iran is hedging and hopes China and shore up its support for the Islamic Republic.

Iranian state media heralded the meeting in Beijing. “Araghchi said he discussed with the Chinese foreign minister about the type of cooperation Tehran and Beijing can have together in the future,” the report said. Araghchi said this will be a “golden year” in China-Iran ties. High-level visits are expected. “After meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing, Araghchi said the discussions covered a wide range of issues, including the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.”

In interview with state media the Iranian diplomat “described the meeting with Wang as lengthy but highly significant, addressing almost all aspects of bilateral relations and international developments.” He said, “We also discussed the type of cooperation Tehran and Beijing can pursue together in the future.” He also mentioned the next round of talks with the US, expected to take place in Oman.

Iran remains “cautiously optimistic” about the talks. However, Iran also wants China to support its interests. “Araghchi said he and the Chinese foreign minister also exchanged views on US policies, including its global bullying and hegemonic behavior,” the IRNA report noted. The Chinese diplomat also shared China’s experience dealing with the US.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to make an upcoming visit to China. “Pezeshkian will undertake a bilateral visit and later attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in September, making 2025 a golden year for Iran-China relations,” Araghchi added.

At the same time, Iran’s president is preparing a visit to Azerbaijan. President Masoud Pezeshkian “stressed the longstanding shared history, as well as cultural and religious commonalities between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan and said the relations between the two neighboring countries are based on deep and enduring friendship,” IRNA noted.

As if to show how China is also reaching out to Russia and other countries while it meets with the Chinese and Azeris, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad arrived in Moscow on Thursday. He is due to participate in the 18th session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission.