Pakistan security forces kill 54 Afghan-based terrorists in major border operation

Pakistan’s security forces killed 54 terrorists attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan into North Waziristan during two overnight operations on April 25–26 and April 26–27, officials announced Sunday.

Acting on intelligence, the forces engaged the group near Hasan Khel, neutralizing all attackers in what authorities are calling the largest anti-infiltration operation in recent years.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media branch, said a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the scene.

The terrorists, according to intelligence reports, were directed by foreign handlers intending to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

"This latest infiltration attempt was swiftly thwarted," the ISPR statement read, reflecting Pakistan's declared policy of zero tolerance for terrorism and foreign-backed destabilization efforts.

Heightened tensions between Pakistan, Afghanistan

The operation comes as tensions remain high between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Islamabad has long accused fighters operating under the Afghan Taliban umbrella of using Afghan soil to stage attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul denies the charges, maintaining that its territory is not being used for cross-border terrorism. The dispute has fueled persistent tensions between the two governments.

The ISPR suggested that the latest infiltration attempt may have been connected to efforts by external actors to destabilize Pakistan. “These militant actions, occurring amid India’s baseless allegations against Pakistan, clearly indicate the external forces directing this group’s activities,” the statement said, adding that such efforts constitute “outright treason and an act of rebellion against the state and its people.”

Officials also linked the operation to broader security concerns discussed during a recent meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee. According to ISPR, the committee warned that India appears to be attempting to distract Pakistan’s security forces from ongoing counterterrorism operations, potentially providing relief to fighters under pressure from repeated military actions.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Saturday that Pakistan’s forces launched a multi-pronged attack on the infiltrators once they had fully crossed into Pakistani territory.

“Once the militants fully crossed into Pakistani territory, our forces swiftly launched a multi-pronged attack, hitting them from three sides — a move made possible due to our preparedness based on solid intelligence,” Naqvi said during a press conference in Lahore.

Naqvi added that it was the first time such a large group of armed fighters infiltrating from Afghanistan had been neutralized in a single action. Intelligence gathered in recent days confirmed that the attackers were being pressured by foreign handlers to enter Pakistan and execute hostile activities, he said.

“The actions being taken by India are increasingly being exposed, and their efforts are being thwarted at every turn,” Naqvi said, emphasizing the link between India’s alleged activities and the latest security threats.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for what he described as a decisive and professional operation.

“The nation stands united with our security forces in the war against terrorism,” Sharif said in an official statement, adding that the operation in the Hasan Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demonstrated Pakistan’s commitment to defending its borders.

“These successful operations are clear proof that Pakistan is winning the war against terrorism and securing vital victories against those attempting to destabilize the nation,” Sharif said.

The porous border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, running for more than 1,600 miles, has long been a source of conflict. Despite repeated calls from Islamabad for Kabul to crack down on armed groups operating from Afghan territory, progress has been limited. Pakistan continues to urge the Afghan government to prevent fighters from launching attacks across the border, an issue that remains a serious challenge for both countries’ security.

Pakistan’s army reiterated its commitment to defending national sovereignty and warned that any threat would be met with overwhelming force.

The military said operations like the one carried out last week are part of a broader, intensified campaign to eradicate terrorism and secure the frontier regions. Officials stressed that they will continue proactive measures to eliminate threats before they can destabilize the country.