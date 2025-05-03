Houthis show persistence amid ongoing US strikes - analysis

The Iranian-backed Houthis have shown that they are resilient despite a month and a half of US airstrikes, following the three long-range missiles fired at Israel on Friday and Saturday. The terror group is currently facing attacks by two US aircraft carriers.

The conflict involving Israel, the Houthis, and the US also has ramifications across the Middle East and impacts US and Israeli policy.

The fact that the Houthis tolerate and continue to target areas in Israel illustrates the difficulty that Israel and the US might have in confronting Iran.

Recent reports indicate the US will sell Saudi Arabia air-to-air missiles, and this may only be the beginning of a number of new arms sales to the Kingdom, which is relevant because Saudi Arabia is observing the current Houthi actions and seeking to learn lessons from the conflict. The Saudis fought the Houthis between 2015 and 2020, and they were not able to defeat the group.

The situation likely offers some insights for the US, too. The Saudis used warplanes and weapon systems acquired from the US in their campaign. Despite the Saudi-Iran reconciliation that began back in 2023, the Saudis will want more arms to upgrade their armed forces in the face of any new Iranian threats or other threats in the region. Newly recruited fighters who joined a Houthi military force intended to be sent to fight in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, march during a parade in Sanaa, Yemen December 2, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

UAE highlights Houthis, Israel conflict

On Saturday, UAE media outlet Al-Ain highlighted the Houthis, featuring a headline about a fresh missile attack on Israel. The Houthis launched the strike on central Israel at around 6:25 a.m. on May 3, triggering sirens in the Jerusalem area and parts of central Israel.

This follows the Houthis' launch of two long-range missiles at northern Israel. Al-Ain noted that “the attack is an indication of an escalation in attacks carried out by Yemeni Houthi militias against Israeli targets since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.”

The ability of the Houthis to launch so many missiles in two days is raising eyebrows. Al-Ain wrote that “this is the second attack of its kind in just a few hours. The Israeli military previously announced on Friday that it had intercepted two missiles within 12 hours, launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory, in an attack officially claimed by the Houthi Ansar Allah group.”

Gulf states are watching closely.

If the US can’t neutralize the Houthis, then how will the US defeat Iran in any kind of airstrikes? There are limitations of air power. It turns out that air power alone may not be enough to defeat or deter the Houthis. Israel also launched airstrikes on the Houthis in 2024 but the strikes had little affect.

In many cases, the strikes on the Houthis appear to continue to target the same areas again and again. The port of Ras Issa was reportedly targeted in strikes. Media also is reporting that the Houthis have prevented vessels from leaving this port, apparently trying to hold the vessels hostage to prevent more airstrikes.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reports that vessels with valid UNVIM (UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen) “clearance are being denied permission to depart. Local authorities have demanded vessels move from anchorage to berths, with reports of warning shots being fired and armed personnel boarding vessels,” the website Gcaptain confirmed.

Al-Ain media added that “meanwhile, the Houthi-affiliated Saba news agency reported that airstrikes were launched in the early hours of Saturday morning, targeting sites in the Bani Hashish district of Sana'a governorate and the Khab wa ash Sha'af district of Al Jawf governorate, attributing the strikes to the United States.”

More than 1,000 targets have been struck since the US operation began on March 15.