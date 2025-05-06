'We want peace,' Sanaa resident tells KAN after US, Israeli strike on Houthis - report

The conflict between the Houthis and Israel must come to an end, Ayman, a resident of Sanaa, Yemen's capital, told Israel's public broadcaster KAN on Tuesday.

"The situation for us is very difficult; it needs to end. We want peace," Ayman noted.

The comments came following a joint counterstrike conducted by the US and Israeli air forces on Monday on Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for the Houthi missile, which crashed near Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday.

Ayman added that he was unable to sleep and heard the planes and US strikes.

He added he did not wish for war, neither in Yemen nor in Israel, nor for the Palestinians. (Illustrative) An Israeli F-35 near the scene of the IAF strike on H Hodeidah, Yemen. (credit: FLASH90, VIA REUTERS)

Joint US-Israel strike in Yemen

During the strike, about 20 fighter jets took part in the attack, during which 50 munitions were dropped on Houthi targets.

This is the sixth Israeli airstrike on the Houthis since July 2024, following over 400 attacks by the Iranian proxy on Israel over the course of the war.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.