US-Saudi nuclear deal: Is Trump leaving Israel behind? - analysis

Senior Biden administration officials consistently told the Saudis during months of dialogue about normalization with Israel that they could have a civilian nuclear program—but only if a peace agreement with Israel was in place.

However, according to a Reuters report, President Trump is now decoupling the nuclear issue from normalization. This means that the US is losing another key incentive to push for a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

This report comes as Trump is expected to arrive in Riyadh next week, where he is set to sign a multi-billion-dollar arms deal. Notably, this too was a condition previously set by the Biden administration to advance normalization.

This marks the second time in just a few days that the US administration has demonstrated interests diverging from those of Israel. Earlier this week, on May 4, Trump surprised Israeli leadership when he announced from the Oval Office that he had reached an agreement with the Houthis: “They’ll stop firing on our ships, and we’ll stop firing at them.” What about Israel? They were left out of the agreement.

It remains uncertain whether this move has also caught Israel by surprise. If talks do take place regarding Saudi Arabia's pursuit of a civilian nuclear program, the question arises: will the administration consult with Israel about its red lines?

Unclear whether the US will consult with Israel

During the Biden administration, officials, including senior advisor Brett McGurk and envoy Amos Hochstein, consulted Prime Minister Netanyahu and opposition leader Yair Lapid on the matter.

However, it is unclear whether such consultations will take place this time around.

Even now, some Republicans are opposing the move. Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted: “I will never support a defense pact with Saudi Arabia or any related components unless it includes normalization with Israel.”

On the other hand, some Republican sources told The Jerusalem Post that “If the Saudis want a civilian nuclear program, they’ll get it eventually. And if not from us, then from China—without restrictions or red lines.”

It has been a tough week in US-Israel relations under Trump. With Trump’s upcoming visit to the region, the question remains whether any announcements will bring positive news for Israel.