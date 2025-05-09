Jared Kushner advising Trump team ahead of key Middle East visit - report

Jared Kushner has been informally advising the Trump administration ahead of the president’s upcoming trip to the Middle East, CNN reported on Friday.

Kushner served as a senior adviser during President Donald Trump’s first term and played a central role in negotiating the Abraham Accords.

While Kushner is not expected to join the president on this trip, CNN reported that he has been in regular contact with officials preparing for high-stakes meetings with leaders in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

These discussions have included talks about economic cooperation and the potential expansion of normalization agreements with Israel.

The primary goal of the trip is to secure investment deals from Gulf states that would support economic initiatives in the US, CNN reported, citing sources. However, Kushner and other officials have also been working toward a broader diplomatic agenda—reviving and expanding the Abraham Accords. Jared Kushner in an interview with Reuters (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Kushner’s relationships with Arab leaders, especially Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, continue to make him an influential voice. He has reportedly advised officials on how to approach delicate conversations with Saudi leadership, particularly around the issue of normalization with Israel.

Kushner has no formal role in the administration

Although a breakthrough with Saudi Arabia is not expected during the trip, the Trump administration views face-to-face meetings as a critical step. Other countries may sign agreements first, but engaging Riyadh remains a long-term objective, a senior official told CNN.

The report notes that Kushner has no formal role in the administration and does not appear to want one. His involvement seems driven by ongoing relationships and personal interest. Kushner prefers to operate in the background and step forward only when tangible progress is made, a senior official told CNN.

CNN also reported that Kushner has maintained close contact with Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, and has been helping him navigate talks with Arab leaders. Witkoff is expected to accompany the president on the trip.

Other key figures joining Trump include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will also be part of the delegation, along with several top White House staff members.