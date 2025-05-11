Trump meeting in Saudi to include Mahmoud Abbas, Ahmed al-Sharaa - report

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia will also include Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, according to multiple Palestinian reports.

Trump is set to visit the Middle East, in a trip aimed at securing Gulf investment, advancing Gaza ceasefire efforts, and confronting Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Reuters reported that in Doha, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned state media that if Washington aims to deprive Iran of its “nuclear rights,” Tehran will not back down from any of its rights, underscoring that peaceful uranium enrichment remains non-negotiable.

US President Donald Trump sits inside the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, US, May 9, 2025. (credit: reuters/kent nishimura)

Trump's tour

Joining Trump on his tour will be Special Middle East Envoy Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Reuters contributed to this report.