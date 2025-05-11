French nationals mark grim three years in Iranian custody

Two French citizens have now endured three years of imprisonment in Iran, a somber anniversary that highlights the ongoing practice of what many international observers call "hostage diplomacy" by the Islamic Republic.

Cecile Kohler, in her 40s, and her partner Jacques Paris, in his seventies, were arrested in Iran three years ago on the last day of a tourist trip to the country. They were accused of espionage—charges that the French government and their families have consistently denounced as baseless. Both remain confined in the political prisoners section of Tehran's infamous Evin prison, where they reportedly face conditions that human rights organizations say amount to torture under international law.

According to family members, the pair is held in a windowless cell where lights remain on continuously, with only brief, limited access to sunlight each week. Kohler's sister recently revealed that their situation has deteriorated significantly, stating that both prisoners are "approaching a breaking point" as their ordeal continues with no resolution in sight.

“They are at the end of their strength,” Kohler's sister told French outlet RFI. “Jacques’s face is more and more marked by the detention – you can feel he is dying slowly in that cell. Cécile and Jacques are increasingly desperate and are less and less optimistic.”

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the somber anniversary on social media, posting on his X account: "Three years that Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris have been missing from the Nation, still hostages of Iran. France is working tirelessly to secure their release. I assure their families of our unwavering support and salute the mobilization of our fellow citizens."

France considers the detentions to be a case of “state-sponsored hostage-taking,” part of a pattern that has affected citizens from several Western nations. Security analysts and NGOs that specialize in the Islamic Republic’s hostage taking strategy note that Iran has repeatedly detained foreign nationals as bargaining chips in international negotiations.

The detention comes against the backdrop of ongoing nuclear discussions between Iran and Western powers, including talks aimed at reestablishing diplomatic and economic ties with European markets. Critics argue that such detentions are explicitly designed to strengthen Iran's negotiating position in these dialogues.

Human rights advocates in France have called for increased international pressure to secure the release of Kohler and Paris, along with other foreign nationals held under similar circumstances. The French government has maintained that securing their freedom remains a top diplomatic priority, though details of negotiations remain closely guarded.

According to Hostage Aid Worldwide’s database, Kohler is the head of the National Federation of Education, Culture and Vocational Training (FNEC FP-FO), the largest federation of teachers' unions in France, while Paris is her partner and also a member of FNEC FP-FO.

They were detained on accusations of “promoting unrest and instigating chaos” during their trip to Iran, which coincided with intensified crackdowns on teachers' protests and union activists. Iranian state television even broadcast footage of the couple allegedly meeting with Iranian teachers and participating in demonstrations, claiming they were attempting to foment unrest in Iran.

Iran holding 22 'hostages and unlawfully detained'

Shortly after their arrest in May 2022, the regime’s outlets also shared videos of the two “admitting their crimes,” though French activists and their families cast doubt on the premises of such confessions.

The same database shows that Iran is currently holding 22 “hostages and unlawfully detained”, from countries such as Canada, France, Germany, the UK, Sweden, and Switzerland, many of them journalists, activists, and educators.

As the third anniversary passes, the case of Kohler and Paris stands as a stark reminder of the human cost of international tensions and the ongoing practice of using innocent civilians as pawns in geopolitical contests.