Trump's Middle East visit to trigger historic arms race, strengthen US economy with F-15EX deals

US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East is set to spark one of the largest arms races in modern history. At the center of the negotiations is a significant military resupply deal with Saudi Arabia, which seeks to purchase a variety of missile systems for defense and offense, Hercules transport planes, combat helicopters, and transport helicopters.

However, the focal point of the deal will be the F-15EX fighter jet. Saudi Arabia currently operates a large fleet of F-15s, with two versions: 84 F-15SA planes purchased years ago and several dozen F-15SR models, which are now considered outdated.

About a year ago, Saudi Arabia announced plans to acquire 54 F-15EX jets, with the option to add up to eight more squadrons to replace the older models in its fleet. Over the course of the deal, it’s expected that the kingdom will eventually acquire around 200 F-15EX jets.

Accompanying Trump on his tour of the Middle East are prominent American industrialists, technologists, and arms manufacturers, including Paul Lemmo, the CEO of Sikorsky, which manufactures the Black Hawk helicopter, and Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg.

During the trip, the two CEOs are scheduled to meet with defense officials from Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman to finalize significant contracts for aircraft, helicopters, and weapons systems. The F-15EX is expected to be a central feature of these discussions. US PRESIDENT Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in 2019. Trump has made the expansion of the Abraham Accords to include Saudi Arabia as a significant priority in his vision for the Middle East, the writer notes. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

The F-15EX is the US military’s next-generation fighter jet, developed for the Qatari Air Force under the name F-15QA.

Upon learning of Boeing’s plan to develop this new aircraft, the Pentagon quickly recognized it as the ideal replacement for the three US Air Force divisions currently operating the F-15. The jet is known for its impressive flight capabilities, the ability to carry 17.5 tons of weapons and missiles, and its cutting-edge radar system that can detect distant targets and relay information to other aircraft and ground-based weapon systems.

Israel, after delays due to political factors involving Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, is on the verge of signing a deal to purchase its first squadron of F-15EX jets in the coming weeks or months.

Israel will receive approximately 25 aircraft over the next few years, at a cost of $2.5 billion—$100 million per jet. Israel’s purchase is slightly more expensive than other countries due to additional components that the Israeli government wants included in the aircraft.

F-15EX poised to revolutionize military aviation

This new fighter jet is poised to revolutionize military aviation. A growing number of countries are keen to acquire the F-15EX, driven by global conflicts and the increasing demand for advanced weaponry. The ongoing war in Ukraine, tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict, and other geopolitical challenges have fueled an international arms race.

Boeing’s client list for the F-15EX includes Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Egypt, Qatar (which was the first country to buy the jet), as well as several Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

Poland has also joined the arms race, looking to acquire multiple squadrons of F-15EX jets, along with its recent purchase of 86 Apache helicopters—leaving Israel to wait for its Apache helicopters, as Poland will receive the first deliveries.

Trump is spearheading an unprecedented effort to strengthen the US economy in both the immediate and long-term future. Alongside the military deals with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States, the US is expected to sign civilian contracts worth between $600 billion and $1 trillion with the Saudis alone.

These include AI technology, nuclear power plant construction, alternative energy systems, tourism projects, and more. This week, Trump may ignite both an arms race and a trade competition between the US, Europe, and China, all while overshadowing the volatility in US stock markets.