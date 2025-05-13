As Trump arrives, Iran highlights its armed forces

Iran is highlighting its armed forces as US President Donald Trump arrives in the Middle East. Iranian state media has said that Iran’s top general, Major-General Mohammad Baqeri, said that the Armed Forces were fully prepared for any threats during an inspection of Iranian forces based in southern Iran.

The report in Iranian media said he visited forces in “the country’s strategic southern waters to assess their combat readiness.” Baqeri is the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces. He visited Iran’s Hormozgan Province. “During his visit, which included inspections of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Oman Sea, Baqeri emphasized the importance of operational assessments in the region.” Trump’s administration may change the of the Persian Gulf.

“Our Armed Forces are in a state of full readiness to deal with any situation,” Baqeri told commanders at the Army’s First Naval Region. He also stressed the role of the Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). IRNA state media said that Iran’s Army Commander Brigadier General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani accompanied Baqeri during the visit.

In Bandar Abbas, Baqeri visited military units and a naval facility. This comes weeks after a major explosion in a southern Iranian key port. “During the tour, Baqeri reviewed progress on defense projects and said that his visit to the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman aimed to ensure the readiness of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and the Army to protect national waters and strategic resources,” IRNA noted.

“Our advice to the enemies who sometimes pose threats against the establishment is: You may initiate a conflict with the Islamic Republic based on a miscalculation, but the ending, manner, timing, location, and developments on the battleground will not be within your control. It will be the Islamic Republic of Iran that will determine them,” Baqeri pointed out. “In case the enemies make a mistake, or intend to take action against the [Islamic] establishment and the sacred waters and soil of the Islamic Republic of Iran, our Armed Forces have the ability and readiness to confront them,” Major General Baqeri added. Iraninan newspapers, including one with a cover photo of US President Donald Trump and his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, are on display in Tehran this week. The only deal Iran might accept would essentially resemble the JCPOA, with all its inherent flaws, the writer cautions. (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Headlines in Iranian media

The multi-day visit was headlined in Iranian state media between May 11 and 13, indicating that it was an important visit. It is impossible not to see it in relation to the recent Iran-US indirect talks in Oman and the Trump visit to the region. It also comes as Iran’s foreign minister flew into the UAE.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has arrived in the UAE to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments with senior Emirati officials, Iran’s state media said. “During this visit, Araqchi will meet with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates. Araqchi will discuss and exchange views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.”

On May 12, as Trump was boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia, the Iranian diplomat was holding talks in the UAE. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who traveled to Abu Dhabi, met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Monday evening. During the meeting, the latest status of bilateral relations in various fields was discussed and reviewed,” IRNA noted. “Expressing deep disgust and regret over the continued genocide and killing of the Palestinian Muslim people in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the Israeli regime's aggression and terrorist acts against Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, Araqchi said that confronting the occupation regime's expansionism and continued lawlessness requires serious efforts and action from regional and Islamic countries.”

Iran also reached out to Egypt to discuss the recent talks with the US in Oman. Egypt is a US ally. Egypt also held recent military drills with China. Iran is a close friend of China.