Trump's photo with Syrian President al-Sharaa symbolizes new world order - analysis

US President Donald Trump’s meeting with the new Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has become a major event in the Middle East. Syrians celebrated throughout the night between May 13 and May 14 due to Trump saying that he would work to end sanctions on Syria. On May 14, Trump met Sharaa, and the photos from that meeting symbolize a new world order that is emerging.

Many people have commented on the rapid turn of events. Sharaa led his Hayat Tahrir al-Sham forces into Damascus on December 8, 2024.Only five months have passed since then, and he is already in Saudi Arabia meeting the US President. At the time he rolled into Damascus, he had a $10 million bounty on his head from the US due to accusations of his involvement in terrorism in the past.

The US was quick to note in December 2024 that it would cancel the bounty. However, it was still unclear whether Washington would act swiftly to establish ties. European countries moved faster, and Sharaa first visited France before meeting Trump.

The Trump meeting is symbolic on many levels. It brings to a close a chapter of the Global War on Terror. That war began after 9/11 and saw US troops go to Afghanistan and Iraq. Sharaa went to Iraq to oppose the US occupation there around 2005. He was held at a US-run detention center called Camp Bucca, according to reports.

Eventually, he was freed in 2011 and returned to Syria to fight against the Assad regime. He had connections to Al Qaeda in Iraq, and his group in Syria was seen as the Syrian branch of Al Qaeda. He moved to distance himself from Al Qaeda over the years, but one cannot ignore how fascinating it is that he has come so far and bookended this US role in the region. US President Donald Trump meets with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this handout released on May 14, 2025. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

His rise is also part of the larger process of the Arab Spring. The Arab Spring began in 2011 and saw several Arab nationalist regimes overthrown. However, what began as hope became a civil war in many places. People began to think of the Arab Spring as spreading chaos and extremism. ISIS fed off this chaos in Syria and Iraq.

Trump-Sharaa meeting seen as a symbol marking the end of the war against ISIS

Today, the new Syria is trying to end the ISIS war completely. Sharaa has met with US-backed SDF leader Mazlum Abdi, and it looks like eastern Syria will integrate with Damascus. The US can then leave Syria. The US was involved in the anti-ISIS war in Syria, and the SDF was one of the successful ways that the US helped defeat ISIS.

Now the ISIS war is over, apparently, and the Trump-Shara’a meeting is one symbol of how it ended, with the return of states to the picture. What this means is that states like Syria are whole again, not broken up into pieces. The state is back. Stability is returning.

Another symbol from the photo is how Trump has focused on the Middle East. His first trip abroad in both terms has been to Saudi Arabia. Many other US presidents may have chosen traditional Five Eyes allies such as the UK or Canada. Today, the US is focused on the Middle East and Asia. The whole world is more focused on Asia. For instance, Chinese military technology helped Pakistan against India recently.

Pakistan was a former British colony and had been closely linked to the West. Now it works with China. Iran also works with China. Countries in the Middle East are running to join economic groups such as BRICS and the SCO, which are non-Western economic blocs. Therefore, Trump’s time in Saudi Arabia is part of the shifting global world order. The US is no longer a hegemonic power.

This is a multi-polar world. Trump agrees with these changes. Although he wants to make America great at home, this America first belief also means the US is rejected “national building.”

Trump skewered past Western efforts in the region. “The gleaming marvels of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called ‘nation-builders,’ ‘neo-cons,’ or ‘liberal non-profits,’ like those who spent trillions failing to develop Kabul and Baghdad, so many other cities.

Instead, the birth of a modern Middle East has been brought about by the people of the region themselves … developing your own sovereign countries, pursuing your own unique visions, and charting your own destinies…In the end, the so-called ‘nation-builders’ wrecked far more nations than they built — and the interventionists were intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves,” he said.

The meeting with Sharaa, therefore, symbolizes how the US is getting out of the business of “giving lectures” to others. Trump is embracing a policy where Syria will determine its own future. He will not hold the past against Sharaa and Syria. He is ready for a new world order.