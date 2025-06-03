Hamas praises former Biden official's statement accusing Israel of war crimes

Hamas expressed support for statements made by Biden official Matthew Miller on Monday, where the former spokesperson for the state department stated that Israel “without a doubt” committed war crimes in Gaza.

Hamas described Miller’s comments as a “significant admission that condemns the occupation and exposes its crimes.”

“Miller clearly revealed that he was not allowed to speak the truth while in office and was forced to adhere to the US government’s official narrative regarding the occupation’s practices,” the statement read. “This exposes the deep political complicity of US administrations with the occupation and their criminal cover-up of its brutal violations.”

While Hamas commended Miller’s statements on Israel’s practice in war, the terror group failed to acknowledge Miller’s comments on Hamas dragging their feet on a ceasefire over perceived support from the West. US PRESIDENT Joe Biden, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaks about the deal between Israel and Hamas, at the White House on January 15, 2025. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

Miller's comments on Hamas blocking ceasefire attempts

“It was clear to us in that period that there was a time when our public discussion of withholding weapons from Israel, as well as the protests on college campuses in the United States, and the movement of some European countries to recognize the state of Palestine - appropriate discussions, appropriate decisions - protests are appropriate - but all of those things together were leading the leadership of Hamas to conclude that they didn't need to agree to a ceasefire, they just needed to hold out for a little bit longer, and they could get what they always wanted," Miller told Sky News, noting how the terror group perpetuated the conflict.

Hamas also failed to acknowledge Miller’s interview as a disclosure of his personal belief system and not reflective of that of the entire Biden administration.