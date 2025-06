WATCH: Iran launches missiles at US Mideast assets in retaliation for nuclear site strikes Sirens were heard in Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Two US officials told Reuters that no US personnel were injured by the missile attacks.

Traces are seen in the sky after Iran's armed forces say they targeted The Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, in Qatar, June 23, 2025 ( photo credit : REUTERS/STRINGER )