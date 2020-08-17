The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

As Iraqi Prime Minister preps DC trip, Iran’s militias fire rockets daily

The militias are often part of the official paramilitary forces called Popular Mobilization Units. Some have direct links to the Iranian IRGC.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 17, 2020 14:39
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi delivers a speech during the vote on the new government at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, May 7, 2020 (photo credit: IRAQI PARLIAMENT MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi delivers a speech during the vote on the new government at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, May 7, 2020
(photo credit: IRAQI PARLIAMENT MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi is supposed to be in Washington for high level meetings on August 20. He will be discussing strategic dialogue with the US, the continued war against ISIS and what will happen to US troops in Iraq.
The US has withdrawn from some bases amid tensions with pro-Iranian militias. Pro-Iranian political parties, many of them linked to the militias, have demanded the US leave Iraq.
The militias are often part of the official paramilitary forces called Popular Mobilization Units. Some have direct links to the Iranian IRGC.
A recent list of rocket attacks in Iraq include an alleged attack near Basmaya as US troops were leaving the base on July 24, three 107mm katyusha rockets fired at Camp Taji on July 27 and August 3 and 15, more rockets fired near the Baghdad airport on July 28 and July 30 and August 14; rockets found aimed  at US forces on July 31l rockets fired at the US embassy in the Green Zone on August 5 and 11 and 16th. 
The list looks like the rocket fire is increasing to become daily. In addition, various new small militia groups linked to Iran have claimed attacks on supply convoys that bring items from Kuwait to US forces.
There have been around five claimed attacks of which the US-led Coalition denied one of them happened. 
This means that Iran’s militias are increasingly active but also cautious. They have been careful to avoid casualties in the attacks, preferring messages through the attacks that show they can inflict more harm.
The US also has moved air defense to Iraq in the last six months. Sirens now sound frequently in Baghdad and other places warning of the rockets. The rockets are all of the Iranian 107mm katyusha variety.
It is widely suspected that Kataib Hezbollah, a part of the PMU linked to the IRGC is behind the attacks but that it has created various front organizations or cut-outs that take responsibility but which are fake groups working as a cover to give Kataib Hezbollah plausible deniability. In June Kadhimi sent counter-terrorism forces to detain Kataib Hezbollah members.
They were released days later and burned his image. Now as he goes to Washington it appears Iran wants to show who is boss in Baghdad.


Tags Iraq United States Military Mustafa Kadhimi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hamas incendiary balloons are ecoterrorism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The Israel-UAE Agreement: A Message to Iran, the Palestinians and Biden By EYTAN GILBOA
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by