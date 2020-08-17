As Iraqi Prime Minister preps DC trip, Iran’s militias fire rockets daily

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi is supposed to be in Washington for high level meetings on August 20. He will be discussing strategic dialogue with the US, the continued war against ISIS and what will happen to US troops in Iraq. The US has withdrawn from some bases amid tensions with pro-Iranian militias. Pro-Iranian political parties, many of them linked to the militias, have demanded the US leave Iraq. The militias are often part of the official paramilitary forces called Popular Mobilization Units. Some have direct links to the Iranian IRGC. A recent list of rocket attacks in Iraq include an alleged attack near Basmaya as US troops were leaving the base on July 24, three 107mm katyusha rockets fired at Camp Taji on July 27 and August 3 and 15, more rockets fired near the Baghdad airport on July 28 and July 30 and August 14; rockets found aimed at US forces on July 31l rockets fired at the US embassy in the Green Zone on August 5 and 11 and 16th. The list looks like the rocket fire is increasing to become daily. In addition, various new small militia groups linked to Iran have claimed attacks on supply convoys that bring items from Kuwait to US forces. There have been around five claimed attacks of which the US-led Coalition denied one of them happened. This means that Iran’s militias are increasingly active but also cautious. They have been careful to avoid casualties in the attacks, preferring messages through the attacks that show they can inflict more harm. The US also has moved air defense to Iraq in the last six months. Sirens now sound frequently in Baghdad and other places warning of the rockets. The rockets are all of the Iranian 107mm katyusha variety. It is widely suspected that Kataib Hezbollah, a part of the PMU linked to the IRGC is behind the attacks but that it has created various front organizations or cut-outs that take responsibility but which are fake groups working as a cover to give Kataib Hezbollah plausible deniability. In June Kadhimi sent counter-terrorism forces to detain Kataib Hezbollah members. They were released days later and burned his image. Now as he goes to Washington it appears Iran wants to show who is boss in Baghdad.