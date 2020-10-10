The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
At least four dead, many injured as another blast rocks Beirut

Many are once again feared trapped under the rubble.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
OCTOBER 10, 2020 00:57
People gather as rescuers evacuate people from their buildings after a fuel tank exploded in the al-Tariq al-Jadida neighborhood of Beirut (photo credit: REUTERS/ISSAM ABDALLAH)
People gather as rescuers evacuate people from their buildings after a fuel tank exploded in the al-Tariq al-Jadida neighborhood of Beirut
(photo credit: REUTERS/ISSAM ABDALLAH)
At least four people died in an explosion that rocked Beirut's Tariq al-Jadideh neighborhood, the Lebanese Daily Star reported Friday night, citing the secretary-general of Lebanon's Red Cross.

According to the media source, the deadly blast was the result of a diesel tank explosion in a local bakery. After initial reports placed the number of dead at two with multiple casualties, the death toll of the blast may rise by early Saturday morning.

Citing Lebanese channel Al-Jadid,  the Russian RIA Novosti agency reported at least 50 were injured in the explosion. Contrary to the Daily Star's report, RIA reports the explosion took place in a warehouse storing generator fuel.

Video footage from the scene of the event shows significant damage was caused to the area surrounding the explosion's epicenter as debris is seen scattered throughout the street leading to the area of the blast and many are once again feared trapped under the rubble.

As images circulating social media show large pillars of smoke rising from the neighborhood, a fire, the flames of which are seen in the video, is reportedly still raging in the epicenter.

Residents of the neighborhood are reportedly being evacuated from the area, according to Lebanese journalist Shada Omar. Shortly after the explosion, tourist site Beirut.com posted a tweet encouraging blood donations for urgent transfusions at the city's Makassed hospital.

A major blast took place in the Beirut Port several months ago, killing 203 people and injuring at least 6,500 others. A large stockpile of ammonium nitrate is believed to be the cause of the deadly explosion.

Ammonium nitrate, a high-nitrogen fertilizer, is a chemical compound often used for explosives. Some 2,700 metric tons of the chemical, reportedly seized from Hezbollah and stored in a warehouse in the port, went off August 4, causing major destruction.

Located three miles south of the Beirut Port, the epicenter of the recent blast lies less than a mile northeast to a storage facility in Jnah, Beirut, marked by the IDF as a Hezbollah missile stockpile.

"Here are the coordinates to put in your Waze," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a tweet two weeks ago. "Let's hope the journalists get there before Nasrallah's moving trucks do."
Satellite imagery shows that the facility, the coordinates of which were posted by the IDF, lies some 245 meters (805 feet) southwest of the Iranian embassy and some 230 meters (755 feet) west of the embassy of Yemen.

In late September, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed a map pointing to alleged Hezbollah sites while addressing the UN General Assembly. "Here is where the next explosion could take place," he said, showing Beirut's Jnah neighborhood.

Netanyahu later posted the map on Twitter, showing an aerial image of a "Hezbollah missiles factory" located between two gas companies, a gas station and civilian housing.


