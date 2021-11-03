The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Battle of Marib could be nearing key point, affects Saudi Arabia, Iran

Marib is several hundred kilometers from the Saudi border but if the rebels take the city it will be a symbolic defeat.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 01:34
A YEMENI government fighter fires at Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen, March 28. (photo credit: ALI OWIDHA/ REUTERS)
A YEMENI government fighter fires at Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen, March 28.
(photo credit: ALI OWIDHA/ REUTERS)
Iran and Saudi Arabia are watching closely as a key battle in Marib in Yemen reaches another potential turning point. More than two dozen people were reported killed this week by a Houthi rebel missile attack that struck a mosque and school. The Houthi rebels are backed by Iran. Iran has helped provide them support in missile and drone technology. 
Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen to stop the Houthis from taking over key cities like Aden. Since then Riyadh became bogged down in Yemen supporting the embattled government forces. The UAE, which had once played a role alongside Riyadh, now appears to have taken a different path in Yemen. What this means is that Riyadh could risk watching its Yemen allies lose a key battle on its doorstep in Marib in Yemen.  
Marib is several hundred kilometers from the Saudi border but if the rebels take the city it will be a symbolic defeat. We know it is important to Iran because Iran’s Tasnim media is highlighting the battle. The Houthis call this offensive the “spring of victory” and a long article explaining their tactics was published on Monday. The Houthi rebel spokesperson “said that Yemeni army forces, with the help of tribal forces, have carried out successful operations in the provinces of Ma'rib, Shabwa and al-Bayda,” Tasnim says. The Houthi “spokesman announced the liberation of an area of ​​1,100 square kilometers in the second phase of the Victory Spring liberation operation.”
The Houthis claim they are facing tough battles. They claim they had been hit by 159 Saudi Arabia air force air strikes. In turn they have carried out 86 operations against the “invading aircraft.” The Houthis claim their missile unit has also carried out 47 operations, 31 of which were inside the occupied territories of Yemen and 16 inside the depths of Saudi Arabia. They openly brag about attacking Saudi Arabia with a total of 141 operations involving Houthi drones. The Houthis acquired drones with Iranian technology. Some reports say Iran has even based drones in Yemen that can reach Israel and can attack tankers in the Gulf of Oman. In July a drone attacked a tanker, killing two people. Israel and the US blamed Iran for the attack.  
A man chants slogans as he and supporters of the Houthi movement attend a rally to celebrate following claims of military advances by the group near the borders with Saudi Arabia, in Sanaa, Yemen October 4, 2019.MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI/REUTERSA man chants slogans as he and supporters of the Houthi movement attend a rally to celebrate following claims of military advances by the group near the borders with Saudi Arabia, in Sanaa, Yemen October 4, 2019.MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI/REUTERS
The Houthis increasingly portray themselves as part of the Iranian alliance system in the region with Hezbollah and Iraqi militias. The Houthis have always been openly antisemitic, their slogan calls for “cursing the Jews.” The slogan is “God is Greatest, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on the Jews, Victory to Islam.” In the recent Tasnim report the Houthis claimed that they were fighting against the “aggressors and occupiers and mercenaries of Washington and Tel Aviv.” Clearly they believe their battle against Saudi Arabia is part of their overall war on Israel and the US. Marib is merely a stepping stone. 
The Houthi spokesperson said that their forces “were successful in liberating most areas of Ma'rib province and will continue their jihadist duties towards their people and country,” Iran’s Tasnim says. In recent fighting some 200 people have been killed. Now the Houthis are warning Marib’s defenders to stop fighting. “The Yemeni war is a complete defeat for the aggressors,” the report says. The Houthis say Saudi Arabia's war "criminal and barbaric.” They are now driving to complete the siege of Marib and try to strangle the city.  
Meanwhile Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Gulf have expelled Lebanon’s envoys and have slammed the Lebanese Information Minister who appeared to back the Houthis. The UAE has urged its citizens to leave Lebanon and has said its diplomats left the country. Riyadh wants Hezbollah to stop its slow takeover of Lebanon. Riyadh wants the Hezbollah presence reduced. Iran looks to want to pressure Saudi Arabia in Marib perhaps as part of a much larger ploy to strike at Saudi Arabia from Yemen as Riyadh tries to pressure Hezbollah in Lebanon. That means that Riyadh faces a regional agenda of Iranian threats stretching thousands of kilometers from Yemen via the Gulf of Oman to Kuwait and through Iraq and Albukamal and then through Syria to Lebanon. Israel also sees this arc of threats as a serious concern.  


Tags Iran saudi arabia houthi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's supporters need to mensch up and give up - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
4

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by