The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Beirut explosion destroys landmark 19th century Sursock Palace

The destruction from the blast at Beirut’s port is 10 times worse than what 15 years of civil war did, owner Roderick Sursock told the AP.

By ALEX WINSTON  
AUGUST 11, 2020 09:03
Sursock Palace in Achrafieh, Beirut (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/EDEYRN87)
Sursock Palace in Achrafieh, Beirut
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/EDEYRN87)
Beirut continues to recover from the Beirut Port explosion that shook the city last Tuesday and killed 163, injured thousands and left large swathes of the Lebanese capital in ruins.
It has been estimated that the damage caused will cost tens of billions of dollars to repair and many years, and one such building that will need a complete renovation is the historic landmark Sursock Palace, reports the Associated Press (AP).
Sursock Palace, which sits opposite the famous Sursock Museum, is a grand residence located on Rue Sursock in the Achrafieh district of Beirut.
The palace was built in 1860 by Moïse Sursock, a Greek Orthodox Christian from Constantinople, and has passed down several generations of the Sursock family. The 160-year-old palace has seen much in its time, the fall of the Ottoman Empire, two World Wars, French colonization and the Lebanese Civil War of 1975-1990.
The destruction from the blast at Beirut’s port is 10 times worse than what 15 years of civil war did, owner Roderick Sursock told the AP.
“In a split second, everything was destroyed again,” Irish-born Sursock said.
Sursock had only recently finished a 20-year restoration of the landmark building from damage suffered in Lebanon's civil war when the blast struck.
Damaged windows are seen at Sursock Museum, opposite Sursock Palace, following last Tuesday's blast, in Beirut (Credit: REUTERS/Aziz Taher) Damaged windows are seen at Sursock Museum, opposite Sursock Palace, following last Tuesday's blast, in Beirut (Credit: REUTERS/Aziz Taher)
Several works of arts including paintings from Italy and Ottoman-era furniture are among the items destroyed in the popular tourist destination, but Sursock told the AP that there is no point in restoring the house yet again until Lebanon finds a solution to the current political crisis.
“We need a total change, the country is run by a gang of corrupt people,” he said angrily.
 Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his government's resignation on Monday, saying the explosion, and the public outrage it has caused, was the result of endemic corruption.
Anti-government protests in the past two days have been the biggest since October, when angry demonstrations spread over an economic crisis rooted in pervasive graft, mismanagement and high-level accountability.
“I hope there is going to be violence and revolution because something needs to break, we need to move on, we cannot stay as we are,” the AP quoted Sursock as saying.



Tags Lebanon beirut Explosion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pass the budget By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Netanyahu vs. Gantz: A budget battle that has nothing to do with economics By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Shimon Samuels The 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the Gulf War: A Cuban perspective By SHIMON SAMUELS
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
4 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by