Beirut port officials placed under house arrest after blast

Estimates state as many as 300,000 people have been made homeless after the blast which rocked the Lebanese capital and was felt as far away as Cyprus.

By ALEX WINSTON  
AUGUST 6, 2020 07:57
A general view shows the damage following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
A general view shows the damage following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Several Beirut port officials have been placed under house arrest by Lebanon's government after the huge blast which killed 135 people and injured thousands.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared three days of mourning from Thursday as early investigations blamed negligence for the explosion at Beirut port, which has left at least 5,000 people injured.
Estimates state as many as 300,000 people have been made homeless after the blast which rocked the Lebanese capital and was felt as far away as Cyprus - 170 km away.
The cause of the blast is suspected to be the unsafe storage of over 2,400 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse next to the port, allegedly belonging to the terror group Hezbollah.  
The death toll is expected to rise from the blast, which officials blamed on a huge stockpile of highly explosive material stored for years in unsafe conditions at the port.
"No words can describe the horror that has hit Beirut last night, turning it into a disaster-stricken city," President Michel Aoun said in an address to the nation on Wednesday during an emergency cabinet session. The explosion placed extra burdens on  a country which is already suffering from economic and political crises.
Officials have not confirmed the origin of an initial blaze that sparked the explosion, although a security source and local media said it was started by welding work.
Lebanese officials have stressed that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and the exact cause of the explosion is unclear.
Tzvi Joffre and Reuters contributed to this article.


