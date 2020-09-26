Booby-trapped vehicle explodes, killing 7 in northeast Syria - residents

AMMAN - A booby-trapped vehicle exploded in a Syrian town on the border with Turkey on Saturday, killing seven people, residents said, in an area that has seen regular bomb attacks since Turkish-backed Syrian rebels seized it from Kurdish-led forces.

The vehicle exploded in the border town of Ras al Ain , which was taken by the Syrian rebels in 2019 from the Kurdish-led YPG militia.Two of those killed were children, residents said. It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

Images from the scene taken by residents showed a group of people standing around the burning and mangled wreck of the vehicle. Video footage showed people carrying what appeared to be at least one dead person in a blanket.

