Conference of Presidents calls on King Abdullah to extradite Ahlam Tamimi

“The United States has multiple options and different types of leverage to secure Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi’s extradition,” Wooster replied.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JUNE 17, 2020 09:55
Sbarro pizzeria after Palestinian terrorists detonated a bomb (photo credit: REUTERS)
Sbarro pizzeria after Palestinian terrorists detonated a bomb
(photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations urged King Abdullah of Jordan to extradite Ahlam Tamimi, the terrorist behind the 2001 Sbarro bombing in Jerusalem that murdered 15 innocent people, including two American citizens.
"Ahead of King Abdullah's Congressional testimony, we respectfully renew our call for the Kingdom of Jordan to extradite Tamimi," the leaders of the umbrella organization wrote in a statement.
"Jordan is a key ally of the United States in the Middle East, where it plays a pivotal role in maintaining stability in the region," their statement reads. "Nonetheless, it is unacceptable to harbor a terrorist with American blood on her hands. The attempts by the US to extradite Tamimi so that she can stand trial for her crimes in an American court have consistently been met by Jordanian refusals, in violation of the longstanding extradition treaty between our two countries. We are hopeful that an agreement will be reached so that justice will prevail for the victims of Tamimi."
The statement comes at the heels of King Abdullah's conversations with lawmakers on both the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, expressing his opposition of Israel annexing parts of the West Bank.
On Tuesday, it was reported that the Trump administration is considering withholding assistance to Jordan as leverage to secure the extradition of Tamimi. Henry Wooster, US President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as ambassador to Jordan, said in response to questions posed by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) that “all options” are on the table, first reported by AP.
According to a document viewed by The Jerusalem Post, Senator Cruz asked Wooster what options and leverage the United States currently has on the table to secure Tamimi - including the option of potentially withholding assistance to the government of Jordan.
“The United States has multiple options and different types of leverage to secure Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi’s extradition,” Wooster replied.
“We will continue to engage Jordanian officials at all levels not only on this issue, but also on the extradition treaty more broadly,” he added. “US generosity to Jordan in Foreign Military Financing, as well as economic support and other assistance, is carefully calibrated to protect and advance the range of US interests in Jordan and in the region.”
Asked if he could commit to using those options and leverage to secure Tamimi’s extradition, Wooster answered: “If confirmed, I would explore all options to bring Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi to justice, secure her extradition and address the broader issues associated with the extradition treaty.”
A Republican Congressional staffer told the Post that the Jordanian refusal to extradite Tamimi is making it “increasingly viewed as a problematic ally that harbors terrorists.”


