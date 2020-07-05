Confirmed: The US has an air defense systems in Baghdad now, will it help

The US has deployed an air defense system in the Green Zone in Baghdad to defend the area where the US embassy is located against rocket fire and other forms of projectile attacks. This is a C-RAM system meant to confront rockets, mortars and artillery. US forces in Iraq, including the embassy and personnel near the airport have suffered a year of rocket attacks by pro-Iranian militias in Iraq. The US says the system is purely defensive and was put in place after discussions with the government of Iraq. The US also says that it was deployed when lawless militia targeted US military and diplomatic facilities at least six times in less than a month. “We have a right to defend ourselves,” US officials say. The latest attack came at 2:17am on July 5, the day after US Independence Day when Americans in the US were still celebrating the Fourth of July. A rocket was fired at the Green Zone and it landed on a house, harming four Iraqis. The Americans point out that this is an illustration of the indiscriminate nature of these attacks.To understand why the US needs defense capabilities, it is worth recalling that in March three members of the Coalition were killed at Camp Taji and in December 2019 a US contractor was killed near Kirkuk’s K-1 base. The height of the attacks was last fall between October and December. US forces, of which there are some 5,000 in country in Iraq, are deployed were then deployed at some dozen points across the country. They mostly were at Ayn al-Assad and Taji, with others at K-1, Q-West, Nineveh, Baghdad, Erbil, Taqadum, and Balad Air Base.Iranian-backed militias, called the PMU, have been vowing to force the US to leave Iraq. These groups like Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib ahl al-Haq, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, and Badr Organization, are not only pro-Iran but also part of the official Iraqi security forces. That means they get Iraqi salaries and some moonlight as rocket squads, driving their kitted-out Bongo-style trucks laden with 107 mm rockets to within range of bases where US forces are and then setting charges to shoot the rockets. The US sent a message last year that it would retaliate. The Iranians didn’t listen and ordered their main cadre, led by Kataib Hezbollah’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, to shoot rockets to harass the US forces. The US retaliated with December airstrikes. In response the pro-Iranian groups attacked the US embassy compound in Baghdad. The US monitored IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani as he flew to Baghdad. They then sent armed drones to kill Soleimani and Muhandis as the two men drove from Baghdad airport. This set off a tit-for-tat conflict whereby Iran fired ballistic missiles at US forces at Ayn al-Assad and ordered more rockets fired. The US responded in March with airstrikes. Then things cooled off and a new Prime Minister was appointed in Baghdad.Iran’s friends in Iraq prefer a trickle of missiles to harass the US forces. The US has responded, using COVID-19 threats as a good way to mitigate things, by withdrawing from six posts around Iraq and transitioning from training to mentoring Iraqi forces. US CENTCOM commander Kenneth Mckenzie says that there is “contested deterrence” in Iraq. He has sent Patriot missiles to Iraq to protect US forces. The Iraqi government held up the missiles in January and February but they eventually arrives. Now the C-RAM has been sent as well. Some have wondered why the US didn’t deploy the successful Iron Dome system Israel has used. The US has two batteries of Iron Dome. However, the US procurement process for things like Iron Dome is so slow that it likely wouldn’t be used. The C-RAM will work for now. The US military needs a solution for short and medium range air defense, something called IM-SHORAD that will support brigade level combat teams. The US likes acronyms and all these acronyms basically add up to something that shoot down rockets and other threats, the kind of asymmetric threats Iran and its allies like to use. In the past Iranian-backed groups used Explosively Formed Penetrators, and Improvised Rocket Assisted Mortars (IRAM) to kill Americans between 2007 and 2011. Now these groups used 107 mm katyusha rockets. US forces in Iraq, called Task Force Iraq, is transitioning to a Military Advisory Group under Brig. Gen. Ryan Rideout off the Marine Corps. US Marine Brig. Gen. Bill Seely is departing as commander of Task Force Iraq after his successful stint commanding the forces. The US says it has trained and mentored around 250,000 Iraqis during the operations against ISIS. The Iraqis have conducted some 1,200 operations in 2020 the Coalition says. The Coalition say this is a success.This gives the US the ability to batten down the hatches and pull in troops so that its SFABs and other units that were previously in the field are no longer intermixed and exposed. That makes for less targets and easier retaliation should things get hot and escalate. The Patriots and C-RAM are a start. Time will tell if it will be enough. Iraqi politicians are already chaffing and claiming the US has militarized the embassy area, a violation of diplomatic norms. These same Iraqi members off parliament from the Fatah Alliance, who support Iran, didn’t complain when their colleagues in Kataib Hezbollah and the PMU fired rockets at US forces and the diplomatic compound. They know very well the rockets targeted Union III and other areas near the embassy.There is one area in Iraq that is safe from the rockets: The northern autonomous Kurdistan Region. It remains to be seen if the US will quietly shift forces there and leave the C-RAM and Patriots in place to prepare for worse to come.