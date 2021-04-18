Controversial Muslim cleric Sheikh al-Qaradawi contracts COVID-19

Qaradawi is reportedly in good condition and asked his followers to pray for his recovery.



تبين إصابة سماحة الشيخ القرضاوي بفيروس (كورونا)، وهو بحالة جيدة والحمد لله، ويتلقى الرعاية الصحية، وهو يطمئن محبيه، ويسألكم الدعاء له بالشفاء والعافية. — يوسف القرضاوي (@alqaradawy) April 17, 2021

Based in Qatar, the Egypt-born Qaradawi is notable for his prominent spiritual leadership in the Based in Qatar, the Egypt-born Qaradawi is notable for his prominent spiritual leadership in the Muslim Brotherhood , though he has claimed to no longer be a member and turned down offers to lead the organization

He has also been associated with many radical and controversial religious decrees, and was alleged to have issued a fatwa that all Americans in Iraq are combatants and "the abduction and killing of Americans in Iraq is a [religious] obligation," according to the Middle East Media Research Institute citing Asharq Al-Awsaf, though Qaradawi denied having issued this fatwa.

He also issued statements supporting Palestinian suicide attacks on all Israelis, including pregnant women as he claims there are no such thing as civilian Israelis, with these comments having been highlighted in multiple news outlets such as the BBC and Guardian.

However, he is also considered by many to be a moderate in Islamist circles of thought, and has come out in favor of democracy, donating blood for victims of the September 11 attacks, protecting rape victims and banning honor killings, among other issues.

He has also published multiple books and articles on a number off issues, and has a widely popular program on Al Jazeera and is the founder and chief religious scholar for the IslamOnline website.