The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Coronavirus: Palestinian death toll rises to 25

Most of the confirmed coronavirus cases – 151 – were discovered in the Hebron area, which has been hit hard by the disease in the past two weeks.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JULY 9, 2020 17:27
Palestinian women work in a sanitiser factory amid precautions against the coronavirus, in Hebron in the West Bank March 12, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)
Palestinian women work in a sanitiser factory amid precautions against the coronavirus, in Hebron in the West Bank March 12, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)
Another 262 Palestinians were diagnosed with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, while one patient died of the disease, raising the death toll to 25, the Palestinian Authority announced on Thursday.
Most of the confirmed coronavirus cases – 151 – were discovered in the Hebron area, which has been hit hard by the disease in the past two weeks.
PA Minister of Health Mai al-Keila said that 71 cases were discovered in the Jerusalem area, eight in Ramallah and El-Bireh, one in Tulkarm, 20 in Bethlehem, three in Nablus and eight in the Jericho and the Jordan Valley.
The number of patients hospitalized in intensive care units has reached 15, three of whom are connecting to respirators, al-Keila added, noting that the total number of active coronavirus cases among Palestinians now stands at 5,105.
On Thursday morning, a 59-year-old Palestinian man from the city of Kalkilya died after contracting the virus.
On Wednesday, the PA government announced that 475 cases of coronavirus were discovered in the West Bank in the past 24 hours, 316 of them in the Hebron area.
Also Wednesday, the PA government decided to extend by another five days the lockdown imposed on all Palestinian cities, villages and refugee camps as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease.
The government said that only bakeries, pharmacies and supermarkets would be allowed to remain open during the closure.
The PA government also renewed its appeal to Arab Israelis to refrain from entering the West Bank during the lockdown.
‭‮


Tags Palestinians Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by