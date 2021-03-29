The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Coronavirus: What is the importance of 'made in UAE' COVID-19 vaccine?

China's foreign minister has been to Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Oman and Bahrain, demonstrating China’s growing role in the region, making this vaccine deal of utmost importance.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 29, 2021 19:25
Packages of COVID-19 vaccines by Beijing Institute of Biological Products of Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG), are displayed during a government-organised visit to the vaccine’s production line in Beijing, China February 26, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG)
Packages of COVID-19 vaccines by Beijing Institute of Biological Products of Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG), are displayed during a government-organised visit to the vaccine’s production line in Beijing, China February 26, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG)
The United Arab Emirates announced that it would commence new COVID-19 vaccine production in a joint venture with China’s Sinopharm and UAE’s Group 42. Called Hayat-Vax it will be produced in a new factory later this year and has major regional ramifications. The vaccine is the same one approved in the UAE for use last December and which is based on the vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a unit of Sinopharm China National Biotec.
An announcement about the deal noted that the UAE and Chinese foreign ministers witnessed the launch of the “made in UAE” vaccine this week. “Interim vaccine production is already underway,” the statement notes and a full manufacturing plant will be operational in 2021. “In a historic move in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Arab Emirates today announced the commencement of the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine in the country,” the announcement said. It points out that “Hayat” means “life” in Arabic and that the joint venture is with one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world that has supplied over 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine globally, partnering with G42, the leading technology company based in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “the advancement in Life Sciences and Vaccine Manufacturing in our country is UAE’s contribution towards global efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the whole world,” stressing that “the UAE, with the guidance of its wise leadership, believes in the importance of strengthening collective international action.”
The announcement was witnessed by Al Nahyan, UAE foreign affairs minister, and Wang Yi, China’s state councilor and foreign affairs minister. Wang has been travelling across the Middle East making major headway for China’s role in the region. He has visited Iran and also Saudi Arabia. He also went to Turkey, Oman and Bahrain on the trip. This represents China’s growing role in the region. The vaccine deal is linked to this and thus has important implications.
“The launch of the vaccine manufacturing capabilities in the UAE is a momentous step in the fight against COVID-19. We are grateful to the shared vision of the UAE and China, their true partnership and collaboration to make this a reality,” said Peng Xiao, CEO of G42. “This initiative in the UAE is a strategic advancement to future proof the population health of our nations. Our JV (joint venture) is also actively looking to bring our capabilities to new markets around the world.”
The announcement of the deal also came amid the launch of a purpose-built research and development hub for life sciences, biotechnology and vaccine production, which organizers say is “the first-of-its-kind in the Arab world.” The new vaccine plant in KIZAD (Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi) will become operational this year and over its phased development will have a production capacity of 200 million doses a year across three filling lines and five automated packaging lines, the organizers say. “The joint venture is already producing Hayat-Vax with its partner, Julphar in the UAE with an initial capacity of 2 million doses per month,” the announcement from Group 42 and Sinopharm notes.
“When COVID-19 began to spread rampantly last year, the UAE and its leading technology company G42 explored the possibility of hosting the clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in the country. Sinopharm has undertaken the mission of fighting this pandemic and thanks to the close collaboration with the UAE, Sinopharm’s vaccine has been now administered to millions of people in the country, the region, and the world in a fundamental step towards defeating this virus. We are proud to partner with G42 in this new Joint Venture that will play a vital role in combating COVID-19 globally, making an indelible contribution to the health of our communities,” said Liu Jingzhen, chairman of Sinopharm.
Group 42 is based in Abu Dhabi and is a leading Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing company dedicated to the development and implementation of holistic and scalable technology solutions. Last year Group 42 agreed to collaborate with Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, two Israeli defense and aeronautics giants, on fighting COVID 19. That announcement, in July 2020, was even before the Abraham Accords were declared in August. Group 42 also became the first major UAE company to announce a Tel Aviv office in September 2021 following the declaration to normalize diplomatic relations between the two states. Group 42 has thus been a major pioneer in battling COVID and building international partnerships that have a potential to reshape the region.


Tags China UAE Middle East Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Prosecution was right to charge Yarin Sherf with rape of 13-year-old girl

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS
Lev Stesin

Middle East needs to think globally, but unite locally - opinion

 By LEV STESIN

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by