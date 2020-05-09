The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Danon to 'Post': UNSC must consider outcome of ending Iran arms embargo

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said that the Iranian regime continues to divert its national resources in favor of its terror ambitions.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MAY 9, 2020 05:14
Ambassador Danny Danon, Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN at the 7th Annual JPost Conference in NY (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ambassador Danny Danon, Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN at the 7th Annual JPost Conference in NY
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
WASHINGTON - Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, sent a request to the Security Council on Friday, asking it to discuss and condemn recent Iranian actions. The letter comes in light of the Iranian launch of its "Noor" satellite.
"The involvement of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps - a terrorist organization - in Iran's space program exposes the true objective behind it, despite the regime's claims of its 'peaceful' nature," Danon wrote in his letter. "The Iranian regime continues to transfer advanced weaponry illicitly throughout the region, including the presence of advanced Iranian-manufactured system on Libyan soil.
"These actions constitute a violation of the arms embargo and a ban on Iranian ballistic activity as determined by the Security Council," he continued. He went to on say that it is "additional proof of the Iranian regime's ambitions for regional influence."
The ambassador added that the Iranian regime continues to divert its national resources from dealing with the coronavirus in favor of its terror ambitions, and calls on the Security Council to discuss the violations described in its letter and condemn them.
He told The Jerusalem Post the move is a part of a broader effort, since in October, the Security Council will decide whether to extend the arms embargo on the Islamic republic.
"When you look at the launch of this satellite, together with other activities, it is clear that these actions are for military purposes," he said. "And they are doing so when they are supposed to be under embargo. Our message to our colleagues [in the Security Council] is – imagine to yourselves what would happen when the restrictions expire."
Danon told the Post that he hopes to convince the EU members of the Security Council that Iran cannot be trusted. "Our position is clear – the UN should extend the embargo. We should ramp up the pressure. More sanctions are needed," he noted.


