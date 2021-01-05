The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Does reconciliation in the Gulf impact Israel? - analysis

Israel has been increasingly engaged in the Gulf in recent years.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 5, 2021 19:31
A NEWS conference with Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, following the annual summit of GCC, in Kuwait City. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A NEWS conference with Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, following the annual summit of GCC, in Kuwait City.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The US announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia agreed to lift its boycott on Qatar.
The Trump administration expects the Saudis’ move to reopen their borders and airspace to Qataris will lead to a broader agreement, in which the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt will also end their boycott on Doha that began in June 2017, with accusations that Qatar supported terrorism and extremism.
Israel has been increasingly engaged in the Gulf in recent years, due to most of the aforementioned countries’ concerns about Iran, and those connections grew even more in the wake of the Abraham Accords that led to peace with the UAE and Bahrain. Strong public ties with those countries as well as Egypt, and the open secret of Israeli contacts with Saudi Arabia, coupled with Qatar’s support for Hamas – which Israel has not discouraged and at some points encouraged in hopes that funding would keep Hamas calm – and tensions between Israel and Qatar’s ally Turkey, have led to Israel being viewed as aligned with a one side of the Gulf dispute.
In the months since the UAE and Israel peace was announced, there have also been persistent rumors of a rapprochement between Jerusalem and Riyadh, with news of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman meeting in the Saudi city of Neom leaking last month.
Does the nascent agreement between Saudi Arabia and Qatar change any of that?
Middle East affairs analyst Shimrit Meir said “this doesn’t have an immediate effect on Israel. This is not about us. This is about a three-year regional war that was one of the most significant shapers of the geopolitical picture in the region. It has ideological roots in Qatar representing the Muslim Brotherhood spirit, versus the more traditional regimes in the Middle East that viewed [that spirit] as an attempt to provoke coups or unrest… It’s an internal, very intense Arab debate that goes back decades.”
In addition, Meir pointed to the incoming Biden administration as a concern for Saudi Arabia, as well as Egypt - referring to US President-elect Joe Biden and his foreign policy advisers criticizing Riyadh's human rights record - and said “now they have one less problem, and they’re not going to constantly be attacked internally by the sponsors of the Muslim Brotherhood.”
“This might signify an assessment by the Saudis… that they are better off in some kind of a ceasefire with Qatar, because Qatar can be an engine that will provoke headaches in Washington and in the West, because they have a media and public opinion operation,” Meir said, pointing to Al Jazeera and other Qatar-owned media outlets.
Rabbi Marc Schneier, president of the Foundation for Ethical Understanding and an adviser to several Gulf leaders on interfaith matters, also pointed to the changing of US leadership as a major factor.
"I believe this is all about President-elect Biden's statements about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom wants to focus on a good and positive start with a Biden administration," Schneier said.
The Saudis want to “demonstrate real leadership to the Biden administration,” he added.
The real issue in the way for Saudi Arabia or Qatar to normalize relations with Israel is the Palestinians, Schneier explained. Israel would have to make a gesture towards the Palestinians for either country to be willing to make their ties with Jerusalem official.
“The irony is that, in this regard, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are more aligned with the Biden administration than the Trump administration,” he said. “If anything, I believe it is the Biden administration that can serve as a catalyst for Saudi Arabia and Qatar normalizing ties precisely because of their position.”
Meir argued that the Saudis and Egyptians only help the Palestinians “if they think it’s beneficial for them,” and therefore, “if the Biden administration will signal that this is a priority and encourages foreign aid to the Palestinian Authority, then we would expect to see them reengaged.”
As for the perception of Israel being aligned with one side of the Gulf over the other, Schneier said such an alliance is “a big mistake,” and pointed out that Jerusalem and Doha have a “unique relationship” because Qatar was the only Gulf state working with Israel publicly, on humanitarian aid to Gaza, years before the Abraham Accords.
“Now that we no longer have this interference in the GCC, I think we will really witness the domino effect of the Abraham Accords, with more countries coming on…The momentum within the GCC is now normalizing ties,” he said.
Schneier predicted that Oman will be the next Gulf state to join the accords, but that Saudi Arabia and Qatar will require some kind of progress with the Palestinians first.
Meir said an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Qatar can be helpful in working towards open ties with the countries because of Qatar’s ability to “set a tone and launch an offensive” in the media, through Al Jazeera and other outlets.
“If I were the Saudi crown prince and I wanted to consider normalization with Israel, the first thing I would do is neutralize the main engines of criticism, i.e. Qatar,” she explained. “Saudis don’t care about Iranian propaganda, because even among people who oppose the Saudi regime, Iran is considered the enemy. But if Arabs are saying [ties with Israel are] treason, then that’s a problem.”
If Saudi Arabia continues the demand it made during its boycott of Qatar, that Doha scale back its propaganda operations, then that could also help consolidate Arabs against Iran, Meir posited, though she said she did not think that was the main goal of the agreement.


Tags saudi arabia qatar Middle East Arab world Gulf
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Praising the HMOs for Israel's COVID-19 vaccine success

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry

 By OMER YANKELEVICH
Micah Halpern

Coronavirus: Get your head out of the sand - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by