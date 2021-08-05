The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iranian president Raisi to be sworn in as world watches

Over 70 countries sent dignitaries to Iran for the ceremony, which is expected to have less religious tones than the Tuesday one.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 5, 2021 07:56
Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi receives the endorsement decree for his presidency from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran August 3, 2021. (photo credit: OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi receives the endorsement decree for his presidency from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran August 3, 2021.
(photo credit: OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Ebrahim Raisi will be sworn in as Iran’s president at its parliament on Thursday afternoon in front of international officials from over 70 countries.
His swearing-in ceremony at the Islamic Republic’s legislative branch comes after Tuesday’s ceremony in which the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei formally marked Raisi as president in a ceremony attended mostly by Iranian domestic officials.
While Tuesday’s ceremony seems to have marked Raisi’s formal ascent to power from Tehran’s number one decider, Thursday’s ceremony seems more directed at introducing him to the world.
In advance of Thursday’s ceremony, Iran even advertised that fewer domestic officials would be present to make room for foreign dignitaries as well as due to existing coronavirus distancing restrictions.
At Tuesday’s ceremony, Khamenei and Raisi made a significant number of internal religious references which might be less prominent in Thursday’s ceremony due to the presence of international attendees.
Raisi first vowed to take steps to lift “the tyrannical sanctions” imposed by the US.
It is unclear if he might make a more conciliatory approach in front of global leaders or whether he would maintain his more confrontational approach to the West.
On Monday, Iranian Parliament spokesman Seyyed Nezam Al-Din Mousavi had announced that 115 officials from 73 countries would attend Raisi’s ceremony on Thursday and many of them had already arrived on Thursday morning.
In his Tuesday speech, Khamenei tried to downplay the low voter turnout, bragging about Iran having a more successful and peaceful transfer of power than other countries. He accused foreign enemies of conspiring to keep the voters away from the polling booths but tried to save face by saying that the turnout was nevertheless good enough, considering the difficult circumstances, including the coronavirus crisis.
Khamenei ignored the fact that the majority of eligible voters boycotted the election because Khamenei’s own Guardian Council disqualified all of Raisi’s serious challengers.
With over 60% of the vote, Raisi won the June 18 election – which was considered to have been plagued by the disqualification of all significant challengers, including two top officials, an incumbent vice president, and a former parliamentary speaker, who were believed to have had a real chance against him at the time. 
Although outgoing president Hassan Rouhani handily defeated Raisi in 2017, his second-place finish and background as head of the country’s judiciary, as well as having a seat on the Assembly of Experts – which appoints the next supreme leader – positioned him nicely for a retry.
Thursday’s “inauguration ceremony will be attended by 10 presidents, 20 speakers of parliament, 11 foreign ministers, 10 other ministers, envoys of presidents, vice presidents, and parliamentary delegations,” Mousavi said, as quoted by Iranian media.  
He added that the heads and officials of 11 international and regional organizations, the representative of the UN secretary-general and the president of OPEC, as well as officials from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the European Union, Eurasian Economic Union, Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States, Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation will also be in attendance.
Israel has slammed the EU for sending a representative to the ceremony that is taking place less than a week after a British and a Romanian national were killed in a drone strike on an Israel-operated oil tanker in the Arabian sea for which Tehran has been blamed.
In addition, some countries have imposed sanctions or criminal proceedings against Raisi for his role in mass executions of his own people in the 1980s.
The new Iranian president has thrown the nuclear negotiations for a return to the 2015 JCPOA deal off course. For most of April and May, it seemed that Iran, the US and the world powers were progressing toward an almost inevitable deal, with the only question being whether the timing would be before or after the June 18 presidential election. Raisi even expressed grudging support for a return to the deal before he was confirmed in the election.
But since he won, all messages coming from Iran, especially from Khamenei, have portrayed a much harder line, seeking concessions from the US which would bar it from snapping back sanctions in the future, and essentially cutting off any attempt to make the deal “longer and stronger,” as Washington has vowed to do.

IN RECENT days, Iranian media has also focused on Raisi’s religious credentials, building him up as a potential successor to the 82-year-old Khamenei, who has had significant health issues in recent years.
“Representatives and prominent figures of different religions and sects of the world were also invited. Important cultural and social figures of the Islamic world will also be present and these figures will arrive in Tehran in the coming days,” Mousavi told Iranian media.
Iran is a theocracy run by ayatollahs. For Raisi to inherit the supreme leader role from Khamenei, he would have to gain more clout as a religious expert. The Iranian website Mehr did an extended feature on Raisi on June 30 proposing greater cooperation between the Abrahamic faiths and citing his religious credentials, saying that he would be a powerful proponent for such an issue in his new presidential role.
At the same time, some of the religious prominences can be a smokescreen, since Khamenei himself achieved the role of supreme leader despite several major religious figures competing against him who were seen as being much greater experts in religion.
Even the Mehr article about cooperating with Abrahamic faiths appeared to be mostly based on a meeting between Raisi and a Vatican official on July 21, with a Raisi spokesman tying it to an attempt to influence a split between the Vatican and other Western powers.
According to the Mehr article, Raisi’s proposal seemed mostly aimed at getting the Vatican to support Iran’s narratives against Israel, the Saudis, Sunnis in Yemen, and Christian-American Evangelists over battles Tehran has fomented in the region.


