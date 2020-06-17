The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
EU asks US to ditch Trump peace plan and join new Middle East peace effort

Josep Borrell said Monday that the Trump plan has created a “certain momentum where there was nothing.”

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA  
JUNE 17, 2020 03:20
US President Donald Trump.
The European Union’s foreign policy chief effectively rejected President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan and asked the United States to join a new international effort to broker a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.
Josep Borrell said Monday that the Trump plan has created a “certain momentum where there was nothing,”according to The Associated Press, and the momentum “can be used to start a joint international effort on the basis of existing internationally agreed parameters.” The Trump plan does not respect those parameters, Borrell implied.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas joined in, calling for a “multilateral format” that allows “both sides to speak and negotiate with each other.”
Before his comments, Borrell and other EU foreign ministers in a call with Mike Pompeo warned the US Secretary of State that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank would endanger the prospects of a two-state solution and stability in the Middle East.
Borrell and the foreign ministers did not offer details on what a new international peace effort would look like.


Tags Israel Donald Trump Deal of the century
