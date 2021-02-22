The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ex-IDF generals, top Mossad officials urge Biden to return to Iran deal

Former senior defense officials express support for Biden's position not to lift Iran sanctions unless it returns to 2015 deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 19:19
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, February 5, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, February 5, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)
 A group of former top officials from the Israel’s Atomic Energy Commission, the IDF and the Mossad sent a letter on Monday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing support for a US return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
Led by former deputy IDF chief of staff Matan Vilnai, Commanders for Israel’s Security said in the letter that it “welcomes the American initiative to get Iran to again transparently follow the guidelines in the JCPOA as long as it includes an Iranian commitment to abide by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (regarding development of ballistic missiles.”
In addition to Vilnai, the letter was signed by former Mossad director Tamir Pardo, former head of the IDF Operations Directorate Maj.-Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, former head of the National Security Council Uzi Arad and former principal deputy director general for policy at the Israeli Atomic Energy Commission Eli Levite. 
The former senior defense officials expressed support for President Joe Biden’s current position not to lift sanctions on Iran unless it returns to abide by the 2015 deal. It said that first the goal needs to be to get Iran back into compliance and then to work on a follow-up deal that would fill the holes in the JCPOA.
“This will take into account new information that has been accumulated since the JCPOA as well as additional problems that Iran presents,” the letter said.
It was not the first time that the group has come out against Netanyahu’s efforts to stop the JCPOA. Ahead of the signing of the 2015 deal, the group called on Netanyahu to cancel his speech to the US Congress.
Former deputy head of the Mossad Amiram Levin said then that while it was difficult for him to speak out against Netanyahu, who served under him in the IDF, the prime minister's navigation was off.
"Leaders speak privately, not out in the open,” he said. “The visit and the speech are exactly the opposite of that. Rather than working hand in hand with the US president we are going there and sticking our thumb in his eye. That hurts not only the president, but, above all, it hurts the citizens of the US that are fans of Israel, but first and foremost are Americans."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Joe Biden Iran Deal
