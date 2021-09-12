Ex-Mossad, Shin Bet, IDF intelligence chiefs debate US, Iran, Hamas

Four former intelligence chiefs of the Mossad, Shin Bet and IDF intelligence debated on Sunday security issues ranging from US staying power in the region to threats from Iran and Hamas.

Speaking at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) at Reichman University in Herzilya on a panel about the impacts of the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan on global security issues, the former spy chiefs expressed a wide range of views.

Whereas former IDF intelligence chief Maj, Gen. (res.) Aharon Zeevi Farkash and former Shin Bet director Yaakov Peri said that the US was on its way toward further reducing its involvement in the Middle East, former Mossad chief Shabtai Shavit said the US would remain and former Mossad director Efraim Halevy said the US has not really decided.

Zeevi Farkash said, “everyone in the Middle East is waiting for the US to leave.”

He said that the US had already reduced its role in Syria, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the region, and that Afghanistan was a dramatic continuation of Washington’s global drawdown, whether from the Middle East or elsewhere.

Peri agreed with Zeevi Farkash saying that the withdrawal of the West in general and of the US specifically from global security issues beyond their closer spheres of influence are encouraging terror groups to be more aggressive.

Shavit responded that he respects others’ view on the issue, but that the US would not be able to leave the Middle East even if this was a stated goal of the Biden administration.

He said that “if the US wants to be number one, it cannot leave,” adding that “Biden has a different kind of music than Trump” even when he talks about reducing global commitments.

The former Mossad director said that many US administrations had talked about withdrawing from the region, but that “the Middle East will not let you leave” as events and crises have a mind of their own.

Halevy staked out a middle ground, saying, “the US does not know what it will do. It is not interested in the Middle East, but in global issues,” but at the same time he said “the US will not rush out” of the region.

Zeevi Farkash did add that his comment about withdrawal related more to the US’s use of force, especially ground forces.

Moving on to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Shavit said he thought that the legacy of the Abraham Accords and current constellation on the region could enable an alliance of Israel, the Sunni states and the US to arrive at a resolution.

Peri was more pessimistic saying that the next likely major event in the West Bank would be a large “internal succession war for control” of the Palestinian Authority and the area over would-be successors to the aging president Mahmoud Abbas.

The former Shin Bet chief warned that the instability underlying the future of Palestinian leadership meant a resolution was farther off and that Israel would be stuck in the West Bank for years to come.

Broadly speaking the intelligence chiefs agreed that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan had strengthened the confidence of Hamas and Hezbollah in their conflict with Israel.

TALIBAN FORCES stand guard a day after the US troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, last month (REUTERS).

Honing in on Gaza, Zeevi Farkash said that Israel would need to “strike a major blow to Gaza to return deterrence” and stop Hamas from regular rounds of major conflict and rocket attacks.

In contrast, Halevy said that Israel needed to dialogue with Hamas and recognize that the group has ruled Gaza for around 15 years and that it must reach a long-term understanding, even if it would rather the group disappeared.

Regarding Iran, Zeevi Farkash said that the former government of Benjamin Netanyahu “facilitated Iran getting to the nuclear threshold…The IAEA has not inspected since February 24.”

The intelligence chiefs expressed a mix of some hope and doubts about how the current government would handle the Iran issue.

Earlier at the conference, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security David Cattler explained his personal experience on the day of 9/11.

He said that it was the biggest blow to the US in its history and that it paved the way for the state of terrorism in the world globally that currently exists.

Cattler stressed that terrorism is far from being defeated and that evolving technologies are empowering the threat posed by terror groups and are making it harder to counter them.

The NATO intelligence official said that the heightened online presence of Hamas, al-Qaeda and ISIS have made it easier to recruit and radicalize others going forward.

He emphasized that only increased cooperation among nation-states can lead to reducing the ever-evolving threat presented by terrorism.

Also, at the conference, ICT Founder and Executive Director at Reichman University Boaz Ganor highlighted the crucial importance of addressing different kinds of terrorist threats according to their unique qualities.

For example, he said that how Israel and the West needed to understand and combat the capabilities and motivations of lone wolf terrorists, non-state terror organizations and state-sponsored terrorists are all different.

Regarding global terror trends, Ganor disputed optimistic predictions, saying these views were overly focused on the reduction of Islamic terror attacks in the West, but ignored the increase in Africa and other areas.

Further, he noted an increase in right-wing extremist motivated terror in the US and other Western countries, especially in the coronavirus era.

Finally, he said that terror might increase across-the-board in the post-corona era.