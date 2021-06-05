The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Fire destroys shelter for hundreds of families in Yazidi camp

"People were evacuating their tents, faces of disappointments, ladies and women crying helplessly. Hundreds of families are homeless now."

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 5, 2021 10:59
A general view of the Yazidi refugee camp on Mount Sinjar (photo credit: KHALID AL MOUSILY / REUTERS)
A general view of the Yazidi refugee camp on Mount Sinjar
(photo credit: KHALID AL MOUSILY / REUTERS)
The Yazidi minority suffered horrors and genocide during the ISIS era when the group kidnapped thousands of Yazidis and sold them into slavery. Years later, many tens of thousands of the minority group live in displaced persons camps primarily in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq due to infighting and insecurity that has meant many cannot return home to Sinjar. A fire this week destroyed more than 450 shelters in Sharya camp. 
The camp is located near Dohuk. It is a hot and cramped area and despite many years there has been no solution by the local authorities for the people that live in the camp. I visited the place in 2019 and saw the conditions, with people living in tents in rows, with many needing work and having the most basic of living conditions. These are families who fled genocide and in many cases had relatives kidnapped or killed by ISIS. In some cases their relatives survived and were able to return, only to find themselves living in a camp without the support they need to find their way after the horrors of genocide. 
Unfortunately this is not the first time the world has abandoned genocide survivors to life in displaced persons or refugee camps. After the Holocaust many Jews had to live in IDP camps, some of which were not closed for years. 
The fire in Sharya camp damaged many homes and shelters. Nadia Murad, a Yazidi activist who has spoken internationally about the need to prosecute ISIS for genocide and who has been active in causes such as memorializing the mass graves where Yazidis were killed by ISIS, wrote on twitter that she was “devastated to see Yazidi families lose 450+ shelters to a fire in Sharya Camp. Camp conditions threaten the lives of displaced Yazidis every day. This is unacceptable. Let us send tangible support, not sympathy, to affected families.” 
Supporters of the victims who now are homeless in Sharya after the fire have begun a Go Fund Me campaign to aid the camp. Ashti Heydar writes on the campaign that “according to the authorities, there are many kids and infants that they need an immediate need in terms of clothes, diapers and fresh food. Many people who were in these tents, lost all of their life savings and furniture that they had. It is summer time in Iraq now , this money will also buy supplies to help these families to find a cooler place until everything is settled. 
Zirak Hameed wrote on Facebook that the fire that burned the shelters was out of control. “The camp fire truck was broken. The fire was so big that all the fire trucks from Duhok city weren't able to control it. We went to the camp, the fire was next to our center. People were evacuating their tents, faces of disappointments, ladies and women crying helplessly. Hundreds of families are homeless now. All their possessions and what they collected in the past seven years is burned to ashes.” 
Sharya camp has received support from many grass roots supporters who care for the Yazidi cause. However the camp’s needs are so large that these initiatives require support and the fire illustrates how tenuous life is for the survivors of genocide. 


Tags fire ISIS Yazidi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Fight for legitimacy in the battle of Israeli-Palestinian narrative

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Bennett-Lapid coalition is a historic opportunity for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Bennett-Lapid coalition is end of PM Netanyahu

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

A message for President-elect Isaac Herzog - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
3

Study identifies antibody from common cold infection that reacts to COVID

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
5

Bennett announces plan to form gov't with Lapid that will oust Netanyahu

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett announces that he will form a unity government with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid., May 30, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by