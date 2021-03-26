The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

France’s aircraft carrier in Gulf after Israeli ship reportedly targeted

The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle has arrived in Abu Dhabi as part of a deployment that France says is committed to “freedom of navigation.”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 26, 2021 18:23
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Indian Ocean near Indonesia, February 3, 2005. (photo credit: TIMOTHY SMITH/US NAVY/REUTERS)
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Indian Ocean near Indonesia, February 3, 2005.
(photo credit: TIMOTHY SMITH/US NAVY/REUTERS)
A Liberian-flagged, but Israeli-owned, container ship named Lori was struck in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday according to reports. It would be the second such incident involving an Israeli ship after the Helios Ray was hit by a mysterious explosion in the same area on February 26. 
Now the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle has arrived in Abu Dhabi as part of a deployment that France says is committed to “freedom of navigation.” France’s defense minister Florence Parly has long been an advocate of France and the international community playing a robust role in the wake of attacks on ships in May 2019 in the Gulf of Oman. 
The Charles de Gaulle is the flagship of the French Navy and is docked at Mina Zayed port, reports say. Three frigates and a submarine are accompanying it. The French routinely do major drills around the world as part of their naval deployments such as the annual Jeanne D’Arc multi-month deployment.  
France’s four-month deployment of its major ship this time is called Clemenceau 21. The deployment began on February 21. Georges Clemenceau was premier of France’s Third Republic during the Great War from 1917 to 1920. France is seeking to re-assert itself more in regional affairs under President Emmanuel Macron.   
The arrival of the French on the same day as the attack on the second Israeli-owned ship is not linked but it does illustrate the importance of a navy presence from the US, France and others to stop these kinds of attacks or at least monitor and collect evidence about them or deter Iran from further attacks. The full details about both attacks are not clear, but the New York Times ran an article describing an Israeli-Iran shadow war at sea. 
This comes after the Wall Street Journal report earlier this month about a dozen alleged Israeli attacks on Iranian ships. The Suez Canal is now blocked so no Iranian ships appear to be going through it now towards Syria.  
“The main mission of the deployment, Clemenceau 21 is the fight against terrorism, against Daesh,” Rear Admiral Marc Aussedat said, according to Arab News. “We’re also deployed within the strategic areas where the French interests, European interests, allied interests are at stake and it’s a tool to disseminate stability and remind everybody the of the importance of freedom of navigation, and freedom of action from the sea.” 
France is becoming closer with the UAE and Greece and India, as well as the US, in recent years. The French strike group is accompanied by a ship from Greece and Belgium as well as the USS Porter. This shows an important western commitment to the Middle East.  


Tags Israel France Ship Gulf
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover message could bring together Israelis of all sectors

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu will leave Balfour - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

We need to stop blaming Bibi for electoral deadlock

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by