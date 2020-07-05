The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gantz: Not everything that happens in Iran is connected to us

A series of mysterious accidents have rocked Iran in the past week

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 5, 2020 13:52
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz attends the Knesset's Remembrance Day service, April 26, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz attends the Knesset's Remembrance Day service, April 26, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday denied that Israel was behind a number of mysterious blasts in Iran, saying that not everything that happens there could be blamed on the Jewish State.

“Not every incident that transpires in Iran necessarily has something to do with us...All those systems are complex, they have very high safety constraints and I'm not sure they always know how to maintain them,” Gantz told Army Radio after a series of explosions rocked sites associated with Iran’s missile and nuclear program.

“Everyone can be suspicious of us all the time,” Gantz told Army Radio. “But not every incident that happens in Iran necessarily has something to do with us.”

“We continue to act in all fronts to reduce the possibility that Iran will become a nuclear power and we will continue to do this part of protecting our security,” Gantz said.  “A nuclear Iran is a threat to the world and the region, as well as a threat to Israel. And we will do everything to prevent that from happening. And we will do everything possible to prevent Iran from spreading terror and weapons, but I do not refer to any individual event.”

A series of mysterious explosions have occurred in Iran, starting last Thursday when an explosion rocket a facility close to Iran’s Prachin military complex. While Iran said the explosion was caused by a gas leak, satellite photos later showed that the blast took place at a nearby missile production facility.

It was followed by an explosion at a hospital in Tehran that killed 19 people and on Friday a large fire caused extensive damage to a building at the nuclear complex at Natanz, Iran's largest uranium-enrichment facility. The next day, on Saturday, another fire was reported at a power station in the southern Iranian region of Ahvzaz, close to the Iraqi border.

“All those systems are complex, they have very high safety constraints and I’m not sure they always know how to maintain them,” Gantz, a former IDF chief of staff, said.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization confirmed that an incident at Natanz, where the highly-sophisticated Stuxnet cyberattack took place in 2010, and though Iranian state media has blamed Israel and the United States for possibly sabotaging the sites, it stopped short of directly accusing either country. 

Iran says it knows who is behind the incident and Civil Defense Chief Gholmareza Jalali told State TV on Thursday that “responding to cyberattacks is part of the country’s defense might. If it is proven that our country has been targeted by a cyberattack, we will respond.”

While Iran has denied seeking nuclear weapons and says its atomic program is peaceful, Israel has warned repeatedly about Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and has pledged to never allow it to obtain such weapons which can threaten the Jewish State. 


Tags Israel Benny Gantz Iran Nuclear
