Global Investment Forum 2021

The Global Investment Forum will be held on June 2 in Dubai and will bring together top ministers and other government officials, business owners, executives, philanthropists and thought-leaders for an intimate and exclusive networking forum.
Representatives from Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, India and even China will hold candid conversations about the trends, challenges and opportunities that define the success of the Middle East - now and into the future.
Topics of discussion:
> Global investment opportunities between Israel and the world
> The Chinese marketplace and how to break in
> Morocco as a gateway to Africa
> India as the locomotive for economic growth
> Cybersecurity challenges in 2021
> Fintech and big data and their impact on doing business
> Transforming the Middle East to be a greener place - water tech, agritech
> Biotechnology and medtech in a post-COVID world
The conference aims to bring people together around the theme of an international economy, with a goal of forging partnerships between Israeli companies and companies around the world through the global connections of The Jerusalem Post and the Khaleej Times. Participants will receive extensive coverage on both platforms, including articles, opinion pieces, photo sharing and more. The combined reach will mean millions of people across the Middle East will learn about you and your business or services.
