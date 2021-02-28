The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Gulf, Egyptian authorities keep clubhouse chat app users on a tight leash

Participants accused of seeking a second Arab Spring

By HUDHAIFA EBRAHIM / THE MEDIA LINE  
FEBRUARY 28, 2021 14:40
Close up of a man using mobile smart phone (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The Clubhouse voice-chat application has caused a sensation in the Gulf countries and led to snitching on and defamation of users, and in some cases interrogation by security authorities.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
Authorities in the Gulf, and in Egypt, accuse many app users of trying to initiate a second Arab Spring, 10 years after the original anti-government protests, while participants see Clubhouse as a good platform for cultural exchange.
The accusations in these Gulf states come via “semiofficial” social media accounts, as well as from officials in the security and media sectors.
Groups that receive support from the government run the semiofficial accounts, or what tweeters call “electronic armies.” They claim to be independent, but they all publish the same tweets and posts, during the same period of time and with the same orientation. These accounts were previously involved in campaigns of defamation and accusations of treason directed at opponents of the state.
The Saudi, Emirati and Egyptian electronic armies divide the Clubhouse participants into two groups: The first comprises “leaders,” who create chat rooms to discuss some of the problems existing in their countries, and the second group comprises users who express opinions about social, political or economic problems.
These electronic armies accuse the “leaders” of recruiting young Clubhouse users after first identifying their political orientations, the extent of their “hatred for their country,” or difficult circumstances they are experiencing.
Although Clubhouse does not allow taking screenshots or screen recordings, these electronic armies have published pictures and clips of conversations that took place within this application on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and the people participating in them were defamed.
In addition, security authorities in both Saudi Arabia and Egypt have issued users summons to appear for questioning. Many have yet to be interrogated.
Abdullah al-Shammari, a Saudi social media influencer, ran a virtual Clubhouse room where he discussed the reality of unemployment in the kingdom. He was summoned by the security services.
“I never expected that my entry into Clubhouse would bother the authorities, and then I saw my picture and everything that happened inside the virtual room on social media, accusing me of trying to [go against] the state,” Shammari told The Media Line.
“The authorities interrogated me for several hours and asked me whether the room was a personal initiative or if there were foreign or domestic parties supporting me. They did not do anything else and did not arrest me, but I signed a pledge that I would not seek to distort the image of the state or do anything that violates its security and stability,” he said.
“Several people close to me contacted me, asking me if what was being said about me on social media by the electronic armies was true or not, and there were others who temporarily severed their relationship with me. Perhaps I do not blame them, but I did not do anything wrong. After that I decided to leave this field entirely,” Shammari said.
Bader Mohammad, a Bahraini security expert and a former criminal investigation officer, told The Media Line “the problem does not lie in the Clubhouse application itself, but in the people who were the first to enter it, as these are the ones who previously incited the events of the Arab Spring, and they also recruited several young men to carry out acts of violence and sabotage in their countries.”
He explained, “What is going on is that public rooms are being created to talk about some ordinary problems, which everyone can talk about without problems, and whoever manages these rooms monitors people who are ripe for recruitment, and later uses them for incitement and acts of violence and sabotage. They then enter closed private [virtual] rooms, or communicate using encrypted social networking applications, and herein lies the problem.
“The participating people cannot be considered traitors, nor can anyone be restricted from using this application, but youth must be educated and warned that they may be exploited by external parties, taking advantage of some of the difficult conditions that the whole world is going through due to the corona pandemic,” Mohammad said.
Ahmed Anas, an Egyptian journalist, told The Media Line he was called in for questioning after he created a room in Clubhouse to talk about the country’s economic future after the pandemic.
“The security authorities summoned me and accused me of belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood and seeking to recruit young men using this application, but what I did during the rule of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, during Mohammed Morsi’s presidency, attacking them [the Muslim Brothers] in the press and on social media, was able to save me from these accusations,” Anas said.
An Emirati influencer who asked not to be named underwent a similar experience, telling The Media Line the security authorities contacted him, and warned him that the application was being used to incite against the state and its security and that he must leave it immediately.
Nabil Ali, a Bahraini cybersecurity specialist, told the Media Line, “The application is not yet ‘safe’ for use by those who want to incite against security and call for terrorist or subversive operations.
“The application currently suffers some security flaws, as recognized by the company that owns it, and it is not completely safe for terrorist groups that seek to recruit young people, but through the app, it is possible [for terrorists] to monitor people who have a tendency to violence or who carry hatred and hatred against the state, as happened previously in some chat rooms and electronic games,” he added.
“But anyway, those who participate in this application cannot be betrayed. It is good and it is also a good platform for those who want to participate and exchange information or culture or even just spend some leisure time,” Ali said.


Tags Egypt Middle East Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Equality must be upheld by the Israeli court - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nadav Tamir

The harmful effect of despair on Israel’s Left - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
David Wolpe

Parashat Tetzaveh: Character, clothing and masks

 By DAVID WOLPE
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

Purim: A four-point plan for embracing uncertainty - comment

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
3

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
5

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by