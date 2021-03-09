Hamas elects new leader in Gaza

Hamas has elected a new leader in the Gaza Strip who will replace Yahya Sinwar , according to sources in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.

The new Hamas leader was identified as Nizar Awadallah, the sources said.

Awadallah, 63, was one of four candidates who challenged Sinwar, the Palestinian daily Al-Quds reported. The other three Hamas candidates were identified as Mahmoud Zahar, Fathi Hammad and Ziyad al-Thatha.

Awadallah, who previously served as head of Hamas’s Shura Council, a decision-making consultative body that elects the group’s politburo, was elected in secret elections in the past few weeks for the group’s leaders in the Gaza Strip and abroad.

During the First Intifada, he headed a secret Hamas armed wing named the Palestinian Mujahideen.

Awadallah will serve as head of the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip. The terror group is also expected to elect a new overall leader for its political bureau, currently headed by Ismail Haniyeh.

Awadallah, who studied civil engineering in Egypt, was closely associated with Hamas founder and spiritual leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin. He previously spent 10 years in Israeli prison for his involvement in terrorism.

Sinwar, 58, was elected Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip in 2017 – a job held until then by Haniyeh.