Hapoalim, Leumi sign agreements with top Bahrain bank

Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi both said Sunday that they had signed cooperation agreements with the National Bank of Bahrain.
The memorandums of understanding will enable customers to carry out transactions and banking operations in Bahrain and Israel. Bank Hapoalim said its agreement follows a meeting between Bank Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler and NBB Group CEO Jean-Christophe Durand during the first-ever Israeli business delegation to Bahrain about a month and a half ago. The memorandum is a "historic step," as part of strengthening economic and financial relations between the two countries in recent months, Bank Hapoalim said. "The agreement sends an important message to the Israeli economy and the public in Israel, and is primarily intended to contribute to laying the foundations on which large-scale collaborations between the business sectors in Israel and Bahrain will grow," noted Dr. Samer Haj Yehia, Chairman of Leumi’s Board of Directors. The agreements follow similar collaboration deals that Hapoalim and Leumi made with top UAE banks following the normalization agreements there. Government-owned NBB is the largest bank in Bahrain, and also has branches in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.
